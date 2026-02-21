Thermobalancing therapy emerges as drug-free option for BPH, chronic prostatitis, back pain and kidney stones

Oxford, UK, Feb. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Therapeutic Dr Allen’s Devices are designed to treat different chronic health conditions, including kidney stones (known as nephrolithiasis), prostate enlargement (commonly known as BPH), chronic prostatitis or chronic pelvic pain syndrome, low back pain and sciatica, knee pain, and cardiovascular diseases, and to support brain health.

Fine Treatment Co-Founder Ariana Adjani at Medtech Innovation Expo, Birmingham | Oliver Hall/Fine Treatment

The key defining features of Thermobalancing therapy are its high treatment efficacy and no side effects. Moreover, Dr Allen’s Devices cost a fraction of what other treatments end up costing individuals and healthcare systems.

Thermobalancing therapy: US-patented non-invasive treatment

Thermobalancing therapy is essentially a new type of treatment, as it treats chronic non-cancerous diseases by uniquely targeting capillaries, an approach entirely different to what has been previously done in the Western and Eastern medicine. Invented by Dr Simon Allen and Ariana Adjani, this therapy treats the cause of chronic pain and chronic diseases, while standard treatments aim at mainly relieving the symptoms.

Thermobalancing therapy has many advantages over pain medications, which alter the way the brain and nervous system respond to pain and have serious side effects.

Thermobalancing therapy has multiple advantages over drug therapy, which mainly aims at reducing symptoms rather than at addressing the underlying cause and requires long-term use, leading to cumulative undesired side effects. Thermobalancing therapy has undisputed advantages over surgery, which primarily aims to reduce symptoms by removing a part of an organ or the whole organ, typically damaging its original condition and leading to complications and new health problems in the future. Thermobalancing therapy has significant advantages over acupuncture and other similar procedures, which stimulate sensory nerves and may relieve pain and other unpleasant symptoms, but only for a limited time.

Remarkably, Thermobalancing therapy with Dr Allen’s Device is the world’s first and only treatment able to reduce the size of the enlarged prostate gland in case of BPH; it is also world’s first and only therapy dissolving kidney stones at home.