New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Crosses $20.6M Milestone as Holder Count Exceeds 19,000

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has surpassed $20.6 million in total funds raised while its holder count has officially moved beyond 19,000 participants. The milestone highlights continued presale momentum alongside active protocol development, positioning the project among the steadily advancing DeFi platforms preparing for mainnet deployment.

Funding Milestone and Expanding Community

The presale has now crossed $20.6 million in cumulative contributions, supported by a growing base of more than 19,000 token holders. Out of the 1.82 billion MUTM tokens allocated for the presale phase, over 850 million tokens have already been secured, reflecting sustained participation as the allocation progresses toward later stages.

With nearly half of the total presale allocation already distributed, approximately half of the tokens remain available for the remainder of the presale, gradually tightening the available supply as the project advances toward its final phases.

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 7 of its structured presale model, with MUTM priced at $0.04. The confirmed launch price remains set at $0.06, maintaining a defined progression framework that has been in place since Phase 1, when the token was introduced at $0.01. From its starting level to the current phase, MUTM reflects a 300% increase, while the full progression to launch represents a 500% increase from the initial offering price.

At the current Phase 7 valuation, $0.04 remains below the confirmed $0.06 launch price, meaning the token is still positioned at a discounted level relative to its intended public market debut.

Protocol Development and Infrastructure Progress

Beyond fundraising metrics, Mutuum Finance continues to build its decentralized lending and borrowing infrastructure. The platform is designed around overcollateralized lending mechanisms that allow users to supply assets to earn yield or borrow against collateral without liquidating long-term holdings.

The Mutuum Finance V1 protocol is currently live on the Sepolia testnet, enabling users to interact directly with core system components in a simulated environment. Supported markets include USDT, ETH, LINK, and WBTC, providing realistic use cases for lending and borrowing flows.

Within the testnet environment:

mtTokens are minted when users supply assets, representing deposit positions that accumulate yield over time.



are minted when users supply assets, representing deposit positions that accumulate yield over time. Debt tokens are issued when borrowing occurs, tracking principal balances and real-time interest accrual on-chain.



are issued when borrowing occurs, tracking principal balances and real-time interest accrual on-chain. Automated liquidation logic monitors collateral ratios to maintain protocol stability.



monitors collateral ratios to maintain protocol stability. Health factor monitoring provides users with real-time visibility into the safety of their positions.

This deployment allows participants to explore the mechanics of liquidity provisioning, borrowing, and risk management ahead of the project’s transition to mainnet.

Security and Roadmap Outlook

The V1 protocol has completed a security audit conducted by Halborn , reinforcing confidence in the project’s smart contract framework and automated risk controls. In parallel, the MUTM token contract has undergone review through CertiK’s Token Scan, further supporting the project’s technical validation as it advances toward launch.

Looking ahead, Mutuum Finance has outlined additional roadmap objectives, including development of a native overcollateralized stablecoin and plans for multichain expansion to broaden accessibility across multiple blockchain networks.

With more than $20.6 million raised, over 19,000 holders participating, and a live V1 protocol already available for testing, Mutuum Finance continues progressing through its presale roadmap. At the current Phase 7 price of $0.04 — below the confirmed $0.06 launch price — the project remains in its final structured distribution stages ahead of mainnet and broader market exposure.