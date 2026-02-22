Sixth Annual Neuroscience and Yoga Conference Announced by NeuroYogaNYC

New York, NY, Feb. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroYogaNYC, a leader in integrating yoga with scientific research, is thrilled to announce its sixth annual Neuroscience and Yoga Conference, scheduled for March 19-22, 2026. This educational event will gather tens of thousands of learners from around the globe, offering a unique opportunity to transcend misinformation and gain insights from renowned MDs and PhDs on how yoga influences the brain.

Join us online - accessible regardless of your time zone or schedule

The conference will delve into three pivotal topics: Yoga + Migraine and Headache, Yoga + Schools and Neurodiversity, and Yoga + Brain Longevity. These sessions aim to equip participants with evidence-based knowledge to enhance their practice, teaching, and advocacy for yoga in various settings. No pre-requisites or scientific background is required to attend.

"Our mission is to replace misinformation, which is ubiquitous on social media, with rigorous, accessible knowledge," said Jonathan Rosenthal, MD, founder of NeuroYogaNYC. "This conference is a testament to our commitment to helping more people benefit from yoga in healthcare and daily life."

Attendees will have the chance to engage with leading experts, participate in interactive workshops, and explore the latest research findings. The event promises to be a transformative experience for educators, clinicians, and yoga practitioners alike, fostering a deeper understanding of yoga's role in promoting brain health and overall well-being.

NeuroYogaNYC continues to pioneer the integration of yoga and science, offering educational programs and conducting groundbreaking research on yoga's effects on the brain and health. By hosting this annual conference, the organization reaffirms its dedication to advancing the field and empowering individuals with the knowledge to practice, teach, and advocate for yoga effectively.

For more information about the Neuroscience and Yoga Conference and to register, please visit the official website.

Group of attendees of the 2025 Neuroscience and Yoga Conference

About NeuroYogaNYC

NeuroYogaNYC is reimagining yoga through science. We run educational programs for teachers and clinicians, conduct research on yoga’s effects on the brain and health, and design evidence-based clinical programs. Our goal is to replace misinformation with rigorous, accessible knowledge and help more people benefit from yoga in healthcare and daily life.

