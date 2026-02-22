nVent Postpones Investor Day due to Weather-related State of Emergency Declared in New York City Metropolitan Area

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced that it is postponing its Investor Day, originally scheduled for February 24, 2026, due to a state of emergency declared for the New York metropolitan area ahead of a major winter storm, expected to bring blizzard conditions.

nVent is currently evaluating scheduling options. A formal invitation will be issued once the new date and location are finalized.

This postponement is strictly due to weather-related logistics and is not related to any change in the company’s operations, financial performance or outlook.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world’s most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of systems protection and electrical connections solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis.

Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

