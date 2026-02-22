Gyder Surgical announces first commercial surgical cases in the United States performed by Dr. Paul M. Lombardi, M.D., at the Tri-County Orthopedics’ Joint Replacement Institute outpatient center

PALO ALTO, Calif. and MULGRAVE, Australia, Feb. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gyder Surgical, a MedTech company specializing in intuitive, non-invasive orthopedic navigation solutions, today announced the successful completion of the first commercial surgeries in the United States using the GYDER® Hip Navigation System. The surgeries were performed in Feb 2026, by Dr. Paul M. Lombardi, M.D., a fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon and a well-recognized leader in joint replacement surgeries at the Tri-County Orthopedics' Joint Replacement Institute outpatient center in New Jersey.

The GYDER® System’s patented technology offers surgeons real-time guidance for accurate acetabular cup placement without invasive metallic pins or reliance on CT or X-ray imaging, reducing risks such as pelvic pain, fracture, bursitis, and retained metal fragments. Developed by Gyder Surgical, the system streamlines procedures while enhancing patient safety and outcomes.

Hip replacement surgeries in U.S. outpatient centers have increased significantly over the past decade. The GYDER® Hip Navigation System’s quick calibration and registration make it ideal for ambulatory surgery centers, enabling easy integration into existing workflows with minimal disruption. Studies have shown that enhanced cup placement accuracy helps reduce potential post-surgical complications, improving patient outcomes and lowering healthcare costs.

Dr. Lombardi expressed excitement about the GYDER® Hip Navigation System, “After using the GYDER® Hip Navigation System in my ASC, my impression is that it is incredibly accurate without the use of pins or X-ray and adds minimal additional time to the procedure, while seamlessly entering into the surgical flow of the operation.”

“The first commercial use of the GYDER® Hip System in the United States marks a significant milestone in delivering accessible orthopedic navigation technology to meet rising patient demand, especially in outpatient centers. The GYDER® Hip System streamlines procedures without requiring major changes to surgical practice.” — Sujit Dike, CEO, Gyder Surgical.

The GYDER® Hip System has previously received US FDA 510(k) clearance and is commercially available in both the United States and Australia. Additionally, it has been utilized successfully in surgical procedures conducted in Australia and India.

Gyder Surgical is a leading medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic care with innovative, non-invasive navigation solutions. Committed to making precise surgery accessible in all healthcare settings, Gyder Surgical’s flagship GYDER® Hip Navigation System provides surgeons with real-time, pin-less, and image-less guidance for optimal acetabular cup placement during hip replacement procedures. Designed for seamless integration into surgical workflows, Gyder Surgical is setting new standards in patient outcomes and surgical excellence.

