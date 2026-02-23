Best Places to Work Certification Recognizes Asia-Pacific Organizations for Workplace Excellence

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Best Places to Work Certification Program has recognized 15 companies across the Asia-Pacific region for their workplace cultures, strong employee engagement, and innovative HR practices. The certification assesses organizations on leadership effectiveness, employee experience, and overall workplace culture, spotlighting those that create environments where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered.

This year’s recognition highlights organizations that prioritize employee well-being, career development, and mission-driven cultures. Many were noted for fostering collaborative work environments, innovative workplace practices, and a strong commitment to employee empowerment. Other trends include excellence in building engaged teams, inclusive leadership, and forward-thinking people strategies that strengthen workplace culture. Several organizations stood out for their focus on talent growth and professional development across diverse sectors. For a detailed overview and the full ranking, you can explore the report here.

The data analysis indicates that employee engagement across Asia in 2025 remains strong, with average engagement levels around 77 % in top-rated workplaces. Commenting on the results, Hamza Idrissi, Global Program Director for the Best Places to Work Certification, said: “The companies highlighted this year demonstrate that investing in employee well-being, inclusive leadership, and continuous development not only drives engagement and innovation but also supports long-term business success."

The Best Places to Work Certification Program provides organizations with a data-driven assessment of workplace practices, helping them enhance employee engagement, strengthen leadership, and cultivate a culture that attracts and retains top talent.

For more information about the certification program and participating organizations, visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

