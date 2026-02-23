DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of H&N Tax, Inc d/b/a CSA Tax Clients Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

HAVERHILL, Mass., Feb. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at H&N Tax, Inc. d/b/a CSA Tax (“CSA Tax”). CSA Tax learned of a data breach on or about December 2, 2025.

About H&N Tax, Inc d/b/a CSA Tax

CSA Tax delivers tailored tax preparation and planning support for individuals and small businesses year-round.

What happened?

On or about December 2, 2025, CSA Tax experienced a disruption to its computer network. The company launched an investigation, which included engaging a third-party computer forensic specialist. The investigation, completed on January 22, 2026, determined that certain personal information was accessed without authorization.

The affected information stored on the company’s network may include sensitive client data, such as names, combined with Social Security numbers. The company began sending notice letters to clients on February 20, 2026.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding CSA Tax, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the CSA Tax data breach.

