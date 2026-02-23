DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Alpine Lumber Company Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Alpine Lumber Company. Alpine Lumber learned of a data breach on or about December 22, 2025.

About Alpine Lumber Company

Alpine Lumber Company is a leading supplier of building materials in Colorado and New Mexico, with 21 locations.

What happened?

On or about December 22, 2025, Alpine Lumber discovered that certain devices on its network had been encrypted by ransomware. The company launched an investigation and determined that, between December 14, 2025 and December 22, 2025, an unauthorized actor accessed and acquired certain files stored on its network.

The affected files may have contained personal information, including names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, health insurance enrollment and policy information, medical information, driver’s license and other government-issued identification numbers, financial account details, and payment card information. The company has begun mailing notice letters to affected customers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Alpine Lumber, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Alpine Lumber data breach.

