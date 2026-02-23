FitVille Announces Advanced Comfort for Men with the Cloud Strider V3 Shoe

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every day, millions of men put in hours of work while standing on hard surfaces. All that pain and pressure on joints, muscles, and padding lead to swollen feet and fatigue that make it much harder to feel motivated the next day. To combat the unforgiving nature of hard surfaces on feet, international performance footwear brand FitVille unveiled a new solution for long-term comfort: the Men’s Cloud Strider V3.

Relief for the feet is crucial not only for those who spend hours on end helping customers, providing services, or conducting meetings, but also for productivity. Buyers who want a little more TLC for their feet are on the hunt for the most comfortable walking shoes for standing all day, and the Cloud Strider V3 offers a blend of therapeutic design, ergonomic engineering, and performance-driven aesthetics that meet that mark.

A Brand Focused on Solving Real Foot Pain

FitVille has built a reputation for comfort-driven solutions in modern footwear since its founding in 2018. The brand's founder struggled to find running shoes that fit truly wide feet without causing unwanted pressure on joints or instability when walking. That challenge sparked a design philosophy that liberates movement rather than makes wearers feel overly restricted.

Today, all FitVille products meet the three core pillars of therapeutic functionality, advanced comfort technology, and structural support innovation, especially for consumers aged 35-65 who are dealing with foot fatigue, swelling, knee strain, and other common issues.

“We started this journey on the idea that footwear should feel great and provide support for more people,” says ( James , CEO of the FitVille ). “With the Cloud Strider V3, we’ve found an exceptional product that will help men seize the day and not feel like they need to soak their feet for hours on end when home.”

Wide Fit Shoes Engineered for Wide Feet

One of the defining features of the newly announced FitVille Cloud Strider V3 is its inclusive size range. These are the most comfortable walking shoes available in sizes Wide (2E) and Extra Wide (4E) for men.

The design of the Cloud Strider V3 doesn’t feel bulky or chemical like other products on the market. The toe box has an extended space to allow more natural toe splay and to reduce friction while using the feet for balance during a prolonged workday of standing at a counter, workbench, or standing desk.

Features Any Man Can Enjoy

With the FitVille Cloud Strider V3, many concerns about wider feet, bunions, arthritis, or hammer toes are alleviated. The entire design is suitable for those passionate about running, but it also works just as well for the most comfortable walking trainers around the house doing chores, or at the office catching up on work. Features of the newly announced comfort shoes include:

Support for wide feet and high insteps

Zero break-in time with a soft, breathable upper, cushy collar, and bouncy sole

Arch support with extra bounce through ArchCore insoles

Fatigue-free steps using the WidePlatform™ that evenly distribute weight

A thick sole to prevent toe bending and provide immediate relief

Wide toe box to alleviate discomfort or pinching

Slip resistance traction for improved control

Adjustable closures or laces to fit varying foot shapes and widths

Lightweight design that reduces overall stress on the feet and joints





From the breathable knit upper to ensure greater airflow when walking the family dog to soft padding interior for a plush and supportive feel, your feet will appreciate the Cloud Strider V3's unique design. The most comfortable walking shoes for standing all day need to offer exceptional shock absorption and stability, and this latest model from FitVille ensures a cushy stride that minimizes impact on the wearer’s joints.

Designed for Practical Foot Comfort

Unlike performance runners built solely for sport, the FitVille Cloud Strider V3 thrives in everyday environments. It is designed with American ingenuity to address a range of scenarios and ensure proper protection. That includes a thick, cushioned EVA midsole and a high-rebound EVA foam with a slip-resistant, patterned outsole.

“Feet take us everywhere,” continues ( James , CEO of the FitVille ). “FitVille wants to ensure our customers can meet their daily needs without sacrificing a comfortable, therapeutic fit that meets any mobility demand.”

In the arena of everyday work, the Cloud Strider V3 helps prevent wear and tear on joints and feet during healthcare shifts, moving from patient room to patient room, or standing all day on hardwood floors in an upscale retail shop. Warehouse employees will appreciate the shoes' breathability as much as those commuting to offices who want the most comfortable walking trainers to ensure a smooth journey.

The benefits of the Cloud Strider V3 don’t end at work. Running errands like picking up groceries for the night’s family dinner or meeting up with friends at a local coffee shop is much easier. The shoe offers superior support, making cleaning up the kitchen, picking up the kids, or traveling to new destinations a cinch.

FitVille also took the time to ensure men with wider feet get support during daily exercise. Everything from a stroll through the park to walking the dog or getting in an early morning light jog is well supported by these comfortable, wide-fit shoes.

A Step Forward Toward Pain-Free Living

Whenever discussions about improving one’s health or meeting productivity come up, footwear is often left out of the conversation. FitVille seeks to interrupt that interaction by providing the most comfortable walking shoes, versatile enough to improve work life, home activities, and social gatherings.

With advanced impact absorption, a breathable construction, and structured arch support, including for wider feet, the Cloud Strider V3 delivers a holistic mobility solution for men dealing with long shifts and chronic foot conditions.

The FitVille Men’s Cloud Strider V3 hits the market in late February 2026, providing a supportive, structured, and aesthetically designed solution to step up any comfort game. Men seeking foot fatigue relief, especially for wider feet, can find more information at the official FitVille website . Now is the best time to keep feet healthy, no matter where people are moving next, and FitVille is here to help.

About FitVille:

FitVille is an ergonomic performance footwear brand committed to improving functional mobility and comfort using therapeutic, structured support. Inspired by the idea that everyone deserved pain-free movement, the brand designs solutions for wide feet, sensitive conditions, and those seeking a more comfortable lifestyle. Learn more by visiting the official FitVille website at.

Contact Information:

Website: https://thefitville.com/

CEO: James D Kuai

Address: 2035 Sunset Lake Road, Suite B-2, Newark, Delaware

Email: contact@thefitville.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fe059b8-1ba1-4fea-9c44-37dc9fb6382d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25a85a77-48f1-4e16-a2dd-3e961e94b759