AGIBOT Accelerates Singapore Engagement with Diversified Approaches and Deployment-Focused Initiatives

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGIBOT, a leading robotics company specializing in embodied intelligence, is continuing to build its presence in Singapore following its initial market entry in 2025. Through a series of industry engagements, technical exchanges, and infrastructure visits, AGIBOT is engaging with local stakeholders to better understand the needs of Singapore’s aviation and infrastructure sectors and explore practical deployment opportunities.

“Singapore is an important strategic market for AGIBOT as we continue to grow our presence across Asia-Pacific,” said Abel Deng, President, Asia-Pacific & Middle East Region, AGIBOT. “Through our engagement here, we hope to better understand local industry needs and explore practical collaboration opportunities with partners in Singapore.”

Following its official market entry in Singapore in October 2025, AGIBOT initiated a new phase of local engagement on 11 February through participation in a Chinese New Year event held in Singapore. During the program, AGIBOT presented selected elements of its robotics portfolio, including a robotic dog demonstration. The event provided an opportunity to introduce its technological capabilities to invited guests from the business and professional community.



Guests attending a Chinese New Year community event (at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China) in Singapore, where AGIBOT presented elements of its robotics portfolio.



As part of its ongoing Singapore market engagement, AGIBOT took part in a blessing ceremony at Sentosa on 17 February, with subsequent activities held on 20 and 21 February. The events were attended by global tourists, invited guests, and business representatives. AGIBOT showcased its humanoid robotics in a hospitality environment, providing guests with an opportunity to observe its system design and mobility features. The event formed part of AGIBOT’s broader introduction of its robotics portfolio to the Singapore market.



AGIBOT’s humanoid robots performing during the 17 February blessing event at Resorts World Sentosa



Further advancing its deployment-oriented approach, AGIBOT featured its robotics technology at Changi Airport Terminal 5 (T5) in collaboration with Certis Group. The T5 display marked an important step in assessing robotics integration within one of the world’s leading aviation hubs. The showcase focused on evaluating operational suitability in complex, high-security and high-traffic environments, supporting continued exploration of intelligent systems within aviation and infrastructure settings.



Site engagement at Changi Airport Terminal 5 (T5)

According to global research firm Omdia, AGIBOT shipped more than 5,100 humanoid robots worldwide in 2025, ranking first globally in shipment. The milestone reflects AGIBOT’s industrial-scale production capability and expanding international footprint across research, industrial, and commercial environments.

In Singapore, AGIBOT is adopting a phased deployment strategy centred on controlled testing, operational feedback, and local collaboration. Rather than focusing solely on demonstration, AGIBOT is prioritising measurable performance assessment and alignment with real operational workflows to ensure long-term sustainability of humanoid robotics applications.

Beyond on-site evaluations, AGIBOT is exploring diversified market approaches in Singapore, including potential joint ventures, leasing collaborations, and the establishment of a regional experience centre to support technical demonstrations, system evaluation, and enterprise training. These initiatives are intended to facilitate knowledge exchange while ensuring that future robotics deployment models remain aligned with local operational expectations.

Through progressive engagement and practical deployment assessment, AGIBOT is steadily expanding its presence in Singapore as part of its broader Southeast Asia growth strategy.

About AGIBOT

AGIBOT is dedicated to driving innovation through the integration of AI and robotics, creating world-leading general-purpose embodied robot products and an application ecosystem. Built on the foundation of the robotic body and powered by the fusion of interaction, manipulation, and locomotion intelligence - "1 Robotic Body + 3 Intelligence" - AGIBOT is a leading robotics company in the industry to deliver a complete product portfolio and deploy across all major application scenarios. According to industry analysts, AGIBOT ranked No.1 globally in humanoid robot shipments in 2025.

