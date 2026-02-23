Ammonium Nitrate Market Set to Reach USD 28.90 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Fertilizer and Mining Demand | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ammonium Nitrate Market size was valued at USD 19.43 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 28.90 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2026 to 2033.

Growing demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers to boost crop yields, increased mining and infrastructure operations that fuel explosive use, and expanding construction projects globally are all contributing factors to the growth of the ammonium nitrate market.





The U.S. Ammonium Nitrate Market size was valued at USD 3.44 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 5.01 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.85% during 2026-2033.

Increased infrastructural development, burgeoning mining and quarrying operations, and growing demand for agricultural fertilizer are all driving growth in the U.S. ammonium nitrate market. Furthermore, the market is expanding due to increasing demand from the explosives sector and improvements in production technology.

Rising Agricultural Demand and Expanding Mining Activities Augment Market Expansion Globally

The growing need for high-efficiency nitrogen-based fertilizers to boost global food production and boost agricultural productivity is driving the ammonium nitrate industry worldwide. Ammonium nitrate consumption in the agriculture sector is being driven by farmers' attention on crop yield optimization as a result of the world's population growth. Furthermore, the substance is crucial in explosives used in mining, quarrying, and building operations because to its potent oxygen-supplying qualities. Demand is being greatly increased by the expanding mining industry, especially in developing nations like China, India, and Australia. Ammonium nitrate's use in blasting and civil engineering applications is further enhanced by global infrastructure development and industrial growth initiatives.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Ammonium Nitrate Solid Form dominated with 73.35% in 2025 due to its extensive use in fertilizers and industrial explosives, supported by high demand from agriculture, mining, and construction sectors. Ammonium Nitrate Liquid Form is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.89% from 2026 to 2033 driven by its growing adoption in precision agriculture, controlled nutrient delivery systems, and improved efficiency in fertilizer blending and application processes.

By Application

Fertilizers dominated with 57.97% in 2025 due to its essential role as a nitrogen-rich fertilizer that enhances crop yield and soil fertility. Explosives is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.77% from 2026 to 2033 driven by increasing mining, quarrying, and infrastructure development projects.

By End-User Industry

Agriculture dominated with 54.65% in 2025 driven by its widespread use as a nitrogen-based fertilizer to boost crop productivity and meet the rising global food demand. Mining is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.05% from 2026 to 2033 fueled by expanding mineral extraction, quarrying, and infrastructure development activities.

By Grade

Agricultural Grade dominated with 56.45% in 2025 due to its extensive use as a high-nitrogen fertilizer to enhance soil fertility and crop yield across major agricultural economies. Explosive Grade is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.76% from 2026 to 2033 driven by rising mining, construction, and defense activities globally.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, Europe dominates the global ammonium nitrate market with an estimated 29.85% share, driven by well-established agricultural practices and stringent quality standards for fertilizer use.

In 2025, Asia Pacific accounts for an estimated 26.36% share of the global ammonium nitrate market, supported by expanding agricultural activities and rapid industrialization. The region’s growing population and increasing food demand are driving the adoption of nitrogen-based fertilizers to enhance crop productivity.

Key Players:

URALCHEM JSC

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Orica Limited

Yara International ASA

Dyno Nobel

EuroChem Group AG

Incitec Pivot Limited

Acron

OSTCHEM Holding

Grupa Azoty S.A.

Fertiberia

CSBP Limited

Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Company

DFPCL (Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Limited)

Borealis AG

MAXAMCORP Holding, S.L.

Neochim Plc

Hanwha Corporation

OCI N.V.

Qatar Fertiliser Company (Q.P.S.C.)

Recent Developments:

In July 2024, CF Industries announces collaboration with POET LLC to pilot use of low-carbon ammonia in fertilizer production.

In September 2025, “Orica faces a test of its green credentials” the company is working on low-carbon ammonia and ammonium nitrate solutions, signaling shift in the explosives/fertilizer market towards greener products.

