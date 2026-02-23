PU Prime Secures "Best Mobile Trading App" Award at iFX EXPO Dubai 2026





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PU Prime , a global multi-licensed online brokerage, is proud to announce its achievement at the highly anticipated iFX Expo Dubai 2026. Marking a strong start to the year, PU Prime was honoured with the “Best Mobile Trading App” award, given by UF Awards, at the EXPO, a recognition that validates the company’s unwavering commitment to empowering traders through cutting-edge technology and innovation.







PU Prime won the Best Mobile Trading App award at iFX Expo Dubai 2026



Hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre, iFX EXPO Dubai brought together a vibrant community of over 10,000 attendees, 200+ exhibitors, and 150+ speakers. The Expo provided brokers and traders alike with the backdrop to network, gain market insights, and explore the latest trading technologies to navigate the complex market heading into 2026.



Leading the conversation on innovation, Mr. Ahmed Yousre, Promotion Manager at PU Prime, delivered a keynote address on AI strategies on the exhibition’s first day. He explored the evolution of modern brokerage, outlining advanced concepts such as micro-adjustments in execution logic, predictive modelling of client behaviour, and real-time anomaly detection, all while underscoring the critical importance of human oversight.





Mr. Ahmed Yousre presenting his keynote speech at iFX Expo Dubai 2026 on AI strategies.



Beyond the stage, PU Prime’s booth, located at Booths 21 and 22, focused on enhancing on-site engagement, rather than simply presenting its products, PU Prime focused on engaging directly with visitors, answering their questions and offering clear, practical explanations about its trading solutions and services. At the same time, The booth also featured a claw machine experience where participants could win exclusive AFA teddy bears, the official merchandise from the partnership between PU Prime and the Argentine Football Association (AFA). This activation highlighted the strong parallels between professional sports and trading, reminding traders the importance of shared values like preparation, emotional control, and long-term discipline.







PU Prime | Booths 21 22



As a Silver Sponsor, PU Prime seized the opportunity to foster deeper connections within the trading community. True to its slogan, “More Than Trading,” the brand went beyond simply showcasing products, focusing instead on meaningful engagement, knowledge sharing, and creating memorable experiences for all attendees.



About PU Prime



Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company and trusted CFD broker. Today, it offers regulated financial products across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and bonds. Operating in over 190 countries with more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime provides innovative trading platforms and an integrated copy trading feature, empowering traders worldwide to achieve financial success with confidence.



