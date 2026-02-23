Electric Scooters Market Surges at 9.81% CAGR to USD 83.40 Billion by 2032 as Last-Mile Delivery and Shared Mobility Expand: Key Players- Yadea Group Holdings Ltd., NIU Technologies, and Segway-Ninebot: AnalystView Market Insights

San Francisco, USA, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric scooters are battery-powered two-wheelers designed for urban commuting, short-distance travel, and last-mile connectivity. Unlike traditional gasoline scooters, they operate on rechargeable batteries, producing zero emissions and offering a quieter, more eco-friendly alternative. Rising urban congestion, environmental awareness, and increasing fuel costs have made electric scooters an attractive choice for both personal and shared transportation.

The global Electric Scooters Market has seen rapid growth, driven by innovations in battery technology, supportive government policies, and the rising popularity of shared mobility solutions. In 2024, the market was valued at USD 39,005.43 Million and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 9.81% from 2025 to 2032, reflecting a strong upward trend in adoption worldwide. The worldwide industry is projected to reach USD 83,401.22 million by 2032.

Electric Scooters Market Driver:-

Rapid Expansion of Last-Mile Delivery and Urban Micro-Mobility

The explosive growth of e-commerce and app-based delivery ecosystems is a primary force accelerating the electric scooter industry. According to government estimates, India’s e-commerce market is projected to reach USD 350 billion by 2030, while urban areas already contribute over 60% of the country’s GDP, highlighting the scale of city-centric consumption and delivery demand. This surge in order volumes requires agile, low-operating-cost mobility solutions that can move efficiently through congested streets.

Electric scooters meet this need with lower energy costs per kilometre, reduced maintenance, and higher daily utilization compared to conventional fuel two-wheelers. For fleet operators, electrification improves unit economics by reducing operating expenses and enabling better route optimization through connected vehicle technologies. In parallel, policy frameworks such as purchase incentives, local manufacturing support, and urban low-emission mobility targets are encouraging commercial fleet electrification. Dedicated delivery corridors, parking regulations, and the expansion of public charging infrastructure are further strengthening the business case. As quick commerce, hyperlocal logistics, and food delivery continue to scale across metropolitan and Tier-2 cities, electric scooters are becoming a core asset for high-frequency urban transport, driving sustained, structural demand growth for the industry.

Electric Scooters Market Segmentation:-

Segment Dominant Category Brief Analysis By Battery Lithium-ion Lithium-ion batteries lead due to higher energy density, longer lifecycle, faster charging, and lighter weight, enabling extended range and better vehicle performance. Continuous cost reduction and compatibility with battery-swapping ecosystems further strengthen adoption across both personal and commercial fleets. By Voltage 48V The 48V configuration dominates as it provides an optimal balance between power output, acceleration, and energy efficiency. It is widely preferred for urban commuting and delivery operations where higher load capacity and improved gradeability are required without significantly increasing system cost. By Drive Hub Motors Hub motor systems hold the largest share owing to their compact architecture, lower maintenance, higher energy efficiency, and direct power delivery. Their integration flexibility supports lightweight vehicle design and enhances reliability for high-frequency stop-and-go city usage. By Product Standard Electric Scooters Standard models account for the majority share due to their affordability, broad consumer acceptance, and suitability for daily commuting. Their widespread availability across Asia-Pacific and Europe, along with government incentives for urban mobility, drives volume sales. By End User Personal Personal ownership remains dominant as electric scooters are increasingly used for short-distance daily travel to reduce fuel expenses and avoid congestion. However, the commercial segment is the fastest growing, supported by rapid expansion of last-mile delivery and shared mobility platforms.

Electric Scooters Market Regional Insights:-

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific leads the electric scooter market as its dense cities favor short-distance, two-wheel mobility for daily commuting and delivery. The region benefits from large-scale, low-cost manufacturing of vehicles and batteries, making scooters more affordable for mass adoption. Strong government support through subsidies, localization programs, and restrictions on conventional two-wheelers in major cities further accelerates demand. Additionally, rising fuel prices and the rapid growth of e-commerce and food delivery fleets are increasing high-frequency usage, securing the region’s dominant volume share.

Electric Scooters Market Competitive Insights:-

The global electric scooter market is highly competitive, characterized by the presence of large-scale Asian manufacturers, emerging EV-focused startups, and established automotive OEMs. Companies compete on battery technology, pricing, range, connected features, and distribution networks. Strategic partnerships, localization of production, and expansion into fleet and shared mobility solutions are key approaches to strengthening market position.

Electric Scooters Market Emerging Trends:-

Smart Connectivity: GPS, mobile apps, digital locks

Battery Swapping Stations: Quick battery replacement for convenience

Integration with Public Transport: Combining scooters with metro or bus networks

Premium Safety Features: Improved braking, lighting, and dashboards

