CoinShares Reduces Management Fee on Europe's Largest Physically-Backed Bitcoin ETP to 0.15%

Permanent fee reduction reinforces market leadership and commitment to accessible digital asset investment

23 February 2026 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or "the Group") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), a global leading asset manager specialising in digital assets and Europe's largest and longest-standing digital asset investment firm, today announced a permanent reduction in the management fee on its flagship CoinShares Bitcoin ETP (ticker: BITC) to 0.15% (15 basis points), effective immediately.

BITC is the largest physically-backed Bitcoin ETP in Europe by assets under management, representing a core holding for institutional and retail investors seeking regulated Bitcoin exposure through traditional brokerage accounts. The fee reduction positions BITC competitively with the lowest-cost Bitcoin ETPs available globally, including recent entrants to the European market.

"This fee reduction reflects our conviction that accessible pricing must be structural, not promotional," said Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinShares. "We launched Europe's first Bitcoin ETP in 2015 with a clear mission: to make digital asset investment accessible to all investors through familiar, regulated structures. As the European leader in digital asset investment, we are passing the benefits of our scale directly to our clients. This is not a fee holiday: it is a permanent commitment to competitive pricing that reinforces our market leadership."

Strategic Rationale

The European Bitcoin ETP market has undergone significant transformation over the past twelve months, with new entrants and intensifying fee competition. CoinShares' decision to reduce BITC's management fee to 0.15% reflects the Group's ability to leverage its vertically integrated infrastructure, operational efficiency, and market-leading scale to deliver institutional-grade products at increasingly competitive price points.

Commitment to Quality and Accessibility

CoinShares has consistently maintained that broad adoption of digital assets as an investment class requires two elements: institutional-quality products and accessible pricing. The BITC fee reduction advances both objectives.

"Our investors, whether portfolio managers, wealth advisors, or self-directed retail clients, deserve access to Bitcoin exposure at fee levels that reflect the maturity of this market," said Romain Barrot, Head of European ETP Products at CoinShares. "BITC now offers one of the most competitive fee structures among established, physically-backed Bitcoin ETPs in Europe, without compromising on the security, liquidity, or operational standards our clients expect."

Product Details

Product: CoinShares Bitcoin ETP

Ticker: BITC

ISIN: GB00BLD4ZL17

Structure: Physically-backed

New Management Fee: 0.15% (15 bps)

Effective Date: Immediate:

Listings: Xetra, SIX Swiss Exchange, Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam, LSE, Borsa Italiana



About CoinShares



CoinShares is a leading global digital asset manager that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading, and securities to a wide array of clients that include corporations, financial institutions, and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK, and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

