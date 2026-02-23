Pulselight platform now available to NHS via £10bn Fortrus Framework

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulselight, a leading healthcare data analytics provider, is now an authorised partner on the £10bn capacity Fortrus Digital Enablement Framework ("the framework"), giving NHS organisations a fast, compliant route to procure advanced data analytics without lengthy tender processes.

With NHS trusts facing a projected deficit of £2.2 billion in 2025/26, and productivity improvement targets of 4 per cent, more than four times the NHS's historical rate, the pressure to identify and recover lost value across the system has never been greater. The framework, established by the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and compliant with OJEU and Public Contracts Regulations 2015, enables faster implementation against targeted outcomes with significantly reduced procurement timelines and costs.

Pulselight's platform is compatible with existing NHS data systems and can integrate and analyze data using advanced analytics to detect payment inaccuracies, duplicate assessments, and misallocated resources. Pulselight surfaces real time findings that would take manual reviews weeks to uncover, or insights that may be impossible to detect given data and system complexities.

Irene Manautou, Founder and CEO at Pulselight, said: “The Fortrus Framework provides NHS organisations with a clear and compliant route to adopt advanced analytics at a time when reducing waste, managing waiting lists, improving efficiency and reducing duplication are critical to long-term sustainability. Pulselight’s platform can help NHS teams identify inefficiencies earlier, invest in prevention, and support community-based care. Every pound should deliver maximum impact for patients”.

About Pulselight

Pulselight a data and analytics company – has developed analytical products capable of transforming the health system.

Already delivering results in the US, Pulselight’s technologies maximise resources, deliver preventive health care, tackle health inequalities, and empower community health workers.

For more information, please visit: https://www.pulselight.com/