NetBet Greece bolsters its games library with addition of Swintt as a provider

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Greece has expanded its online portfolio once again, welcoming leading game developer Swintt to its growing list of software partners. A variety of engaging Swintt titles will now be accessible to players in the Greek market.

Over the years, NetBet has consistently enhanced its iGaming platform, building a diverse games collection through collaborations with some of the most respected providers in the industry. Each partner is carefully selected to ensure players enjoy innovative, high-quality entertainment within a secure and responsible environment.

This latest agreement with Swintt marks another significant step in NetBet’s ongoing strategy to deliver a premium online experience - and keep content fresh and exciting for all customers.

Swintt is a multi-award-winning games studio, known for its broad catalogue that blends timeless, classic titles and visually-striking modern releases. NetBet players in Greece can look forward to exploring a range of games which appeal to both traditional and contemporary fans, all with immersive and unique features.

Commenting on the partnership, Claudia Georgevici, PR Manager at NetBet, said: “We’re delighted to add Swintt to our portfolio and introduce their games to our players. For those in Greece who haven’t yet discovered Swintt’s content, this is a fantastic opportunity. Partnering with Swintt underlines our commitment to delivering a varied, innovative, and high-quality gaming experience - something our customers have come to expect from us.”

Anthony Dalla-Giacoma, CCO at Swintt, added: “We’re proud to be joining forces with NetBet, a brand that shares our ambition to innovate and raise standards within the iGaming industry. This collaboration also reinforces our shared focus on responsible gaming, while allowing us to bring our diverse range of titles to an even wider audience.”