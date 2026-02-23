Fiber Optic Components Market Size to Hit $76.46 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiber Optic Components Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Fiber Optic Components Market Size was valued at USD 31.51 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 76.46 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.27 % from 2026-2035.”

Growing Telecom Infrastructure in Developing Economies to Augment Market Expansion Globally

One major motivator appears to be the expansion of telecom infrastructure in developing nations. Rapid urbanization and digitization are characteristics of emerging markets and developing nations. A higher population density in urban areas is a result of the former transformation factor. Consequently, the necessity for high-level communication in large cities is increasing. The latter factor gives people access to a wide range of educational signals and contributes to the development of digital technologies. Establishing high-speed networks that guarantee quick and scalable data transport requires fiber optic components. Thus, the increasing need for fiber optic networks is being mostly financed by public and commercial entities in developing nations.

Market Size and Growth Projections:

Market Size in 2025: USD 31.51 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 76.46 Billion

CAGR: 9.27% from 2026 to 2035

By Type: Transceivers held the largest share of 35% in 2025

In 2025, North America dominates the market with 38% revenue share

Fiber Optic Components Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Cables, Active Optical Cables, Splitters, Circulators, Amplifiers, Connectors, Transceivers)

• By Data Rate (<10Gbps, 10 Gbps to 40Gbps, 41 Gbps to 100Gbps)

• By Application (Analytical and Medical Equipment, Distributed Sensing, Lighting, Communications)





Key Segmentation Analysis

By Type

The transceivers segment held a major market share of over 35% in 2025 and it is also going to retain its growth rate during the forecast period 2026-2035. The segment is growing as they are crucial tools in ensuring an effective, fast data transfer, which makes it necessary for high-speed data centers, as well as other clouding environments, which are expanding rapidly.

By Data Rate

The >100 Gbps segment led the market in 2025 with a market share of over 39% owing to their heir high share is determined by the growing demand for high-bandwidth applications and the rapid development of data-intensive industries, such as telecommunications, data centers, and high-performance computing. The 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps segment is the fastest-growing segment during 2026-2035 due to high demand for 10-40 Gbps data transmission in enterprise and metro networks.

By Application

The analytical and medical equipment segment held a market share of above 40% due to the rise in fiber optic technology adoption is a key factor in driving this leadership position. The distributed sensing segment is expected to have a faster growth rate during 2026-2035. The increasing use of distributed fiber optic sensors in sectors, such as civil engineering, environmental monitoring, and infrastructure management has led to this growth.

Regional Insights:

With a 38% market share in 2023, North America led the industry, led by the U.S. and Canada due to the nations' highly developed technological infrastructure, sophisticated usage of fiber optics, and financial investments in data centers and telecommunications.

The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region during 2026-2035, as the extensive urbanization and industrialization of the region is closely related to the development of the digital economy which, in turn, requires the presence of high-speed data transmission.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , Broadcom Inc. announced at OFC 2025 the expansion of its optical interconnect solutions for AI infrastructure, including co-packaged optics, 200G/lane DSP, 400G optics, PCIe Gen6 over optics, and 800G AEC retimers, enabling high-bandwidth, low-power, and scalable AI networks.

, Broadcom Inc. announced at OFC 2025 the expansion of its optical interconnect solutions for AI infrastructure, including co-packaged optics, 200G/lane DSP, 400G optics, PCIe Gen6 over optics, and 800G AEC retimers, enabling high-bandwidth, low-power, and scalable AI networks. In May 2025, Corning Incorporated announced a collaboration with Broadcom Inc. on co-packaged optics (CPO) infrastructure for AI data centers, supplying advanced optical components for Broadcom’s 51.2 Tbps Bailly Ethernet switch, enhancing bandwidth, density, and power efficiency for large-scale AI clusters.

