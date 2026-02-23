Construction contract (Tallinna Vesi building)

Nordecon AS and AS Tallinna Vesi have signed a contract for the construction of an additional building and infrastructure at the Ülemiste Water Treatment Plant site in Tallinn. The total contract value is 11.8 million euros, plus VAT, and the works will be completed in 2027.



Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2025 was 208 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close 430 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

