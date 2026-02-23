Paris, 23 February 2026, 8:45 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Statement regarding the fire at the extraction unit of the Eramet Grande Côte site in Senegal

On Sunday, February 22, at around 3:00 p.m., a fire broke out at the extraction plant of the Eramet Grande Côte site, a subsidiary of the Eramet Group in Senegal specializing in the mining of mineral sands. The facility, which had been shut down for several days for scheduled maintenance operations, was immediately evacuated and secured. No casualties or injuries have been reported. The fire was brought under control at around 8:00 p.m. Investigations are underway to determine its causes and assess its impact on the site’s operations.

As soon as the fire started at the WCP (Wet Concentration Plant) extraction facility, territorial and administrative authorities were informed, and a dedicated system was activated to ensure regular and transparent communication with neighboring communities regarding developments.

The immediate intervention of Eramet Grande Côte’s internal emergency response teams (ERT – Emergency Response Team), mobilized without delay in coordination with firefighters from nearby localities, made it possible to contain the situation and extinguish the fire. The teams then carried out cooling operations on the facilities while continuing to secure the affected perimeter.

The safety of employees, contractors, and surrounding communities remains the absolute priority of the Eramet Group and its subsidiary Eramet Grande Côte.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the causes of the fire, verify the overall condition of the plant, and assess the impact of the event on the site’s operations. Initial findings indicate that the fire was contained upstream of the WCP and that the spiral concentrators used for mineral sands separation were not affected.

The Eramet Group will provide further updates as soon as additional information becomes available.

