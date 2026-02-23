RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition Announces Initiative to Advance Clean and Transparent Supplement Standards

Elizabeth City, NC, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition, a retail health and nutrition brand based in Elizabeth City, announced an initiative focused on advancing clean and transparent supplement standards for consumers seeking straightforward wellness products. The initiative centers on ingredient transparency, product clarity, and educational resources intended to help individuals better understand nutrition labeling and supplement selection.

REVITALIZE Health and Nutrition 100% Isolate Whey Protein

The company stated that the initiative reflects a broader industry shift toward greater disclosure and accountability in dietary supplements, as consumers increasingly seek products with clearly identified ingredients and simplified formulations. RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition is aligning its product development and retail practices with these expectations by emphasizing transparent labeling and accessible product information.

While the company’s 100% Isolate Whey Protein serves as a flagship example of its clean formulation standards, RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition offers a broad portfolio of supplements designed to support overall wellness. The product line includes multivitamins, omega-3 fish oil, sleep aids, creatine, pre-workout formulas, probiotics, BCAAs, glutamine, and additional targeted nutritional supplements. This comprehensive range reflects the company’s commitment to supporting customers at every stage of their health journey, from foundational daily nutrition to performance-focused supplementation.

“Consumers are paying closer attention to what is in their supplements and how those products are formulated,” said owners Rick Anderson and Calvin Bright III. “This initiative is intended to provide clear information and straightforward options for people who want to make informed decisions about nutrition.”

Industry Context and Consumer Trends

Consumer interest in clean supplements and transparent nutrition has increased as more individuals prioritize ingredient quality and brand credibility. Industry research and market trends indicate that many adults prefer products with fewer additives, clear labeling, and accessible educational content. This shift has influenced product development across the wellness sector and prompted brands to adopt clearer disclosure practices.

RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition stated that its initiative is designed to address these trends by reinforcing its commitment to ingredient transparency and simplified product information. The company is also expanding educational materials to support consumer understanding of supplement labels and general nutrition concepts.

Focus on Ingredient Transparency

As part of the initiative, RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition is continuing to provide detailed ingredient disclosures and product information across its supplement offerings. The company indicated that product labels and online descriptions are structured to help consumers identify ingredient composition and intended use without technical complexity.

“Our goal is to remove unnecessary ambiguity from supplement labels,” the owners said. “Clear disclosure supports informed purchasing decisions and aligns with growing expectations for transparency in this category.”

The company emphasized that the initiative does not introduce new product claims but instead focuses on disclosure practices and educational outreach. RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition’s approach is intended to reflect evolving regulatory and consumer expectations for clarity in dietary supplement labeling.

Educational Resources and Consumer Awareness

In addition to labeling practices, the initiative includes an expansion of educational content available through the company’s website and social media platforms. These materials are designed to explain common supplement ingredients, labeling terminology, and general nutrition concepts.

RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition stated that education is a core component of its strategy to support consumer understanding and foster long-term trust. The company plans to continue developing informational resources that address common questions related to supplements and wellness.

“Education is a critical part of transparency,” according to them. “Providing accessible information can help consumers better understand product labels and the role of supplements in daily routines.”

Community Engagement in Elizabeth City

RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition operates its retail location in Elizabeth City and is expanding its engagement with the local community as part of the initiative. The company indicated that it plans to participate in local outreach efforts and maintain open communication with customers seeking information about nutrition and supplements.

REVITALIZE Health & Nutrition works in partnership with REVITALIZE Fitness, the company’s training facility in Elizabeth City. Together, the two brands support a shared mission: to raise the standard for everyday wellness through clean, transparent supplements and accessible fitness guidance. This combined approach reflects the company’s commitment to helping individuals make informed, confident decisions about their health, both in the gym and in their daily routines. By integrating supplementation with hands-on fitness coaching, the REVITALIZE ecosystem provides a comprehensive wellness experience rooted in accountability, education, and community support.

The initiative is intended to strengthen the company’s presence in the region and support community members seeking straightforward wellness information. RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition noted that its retail operations and digital platforms serve as complementary channels for product information and educational content.

Positioning Within the Wellness Market

The initiative positions RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition within a segment of the wellness market focused on transparency and simplified product communication. The company stated that its strategy aligns with broader market trends favoring accountability, ingredient disclosure, and consumer education.

RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition’s products are designed for adults seeking straightforward nutrition options that fit into daily routines. The company indicated that its approach prioritizes clarity and disclosure rather than marketing-driven claims.

“Transparency and clarity are becoming baseline expectations in this industry.” “This initiative is intended to align our practices with those expectations and contribute to ongoing discussions around supplement standards.”

Digital and Retail Presence

RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition’s initiative includes updates to its digital content and in-store information resources. The company’s website provides product details and educational materials, while social media channels are used to share informational content related to nutrition and supplements.

Consumers can follow RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition on Facebook and on Instagram for updates, educational content, and community engagement initiatives.

The company stated that digital platforms will continue to be used to distribute educational resources and provide access to product information. Retail operations will also include printed materials to support customer understanding of supplement labeling and ingredient disclosure.

Announcement Purpose

RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition stated that the purpose of the initiative is to formalize and communicate its approach to ingredient transparency and consumer education. The company emphasized that the announcement is intended to inform stakeholders, customers, and the broader wellness community about its standards and practices.

The initiative reflects the company’s stated mission to raise standards in the supplement industry through transparency, education, and community-driven values. RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition indicated that it will continue to evaluate and update its practices in response to evolving consumer expectations and regulatory guidance.

Consumers interested in learning more about RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition and its approach to transparent supplement standards can visit the company’s website for product information and educational materials.

Founder Vision and Leadership

RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition was founded by Rick Anderson, whose vision was to create a supplement brand built on transparency, clean ingredients, and straightforward education. Anderson later brought in Calvin Bright III as a partner to help expand the company’s mission and deepen its impact within the community. Together, they combine experience in fitness, nutrition, and consumer education to guide the brand’s commitment to honest labeling, simplified formulations, and accessible wellness resources. Their leadership continues to shape the company’s dual focus on product integrity and community empowerment.

About RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition

RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition is a health and nutrition retail brand based in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The company focuses on clean ingredients, transparent supplement formulas, and accessible educational resources for consumers. Its products are designed for adults seeking straightforward nutrition options supported by clear labeling and ingredient disclosure. RE+Vitalize Health and Nutrition is committed to transparency, education, and community engagement within the wellness industry.

