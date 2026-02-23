Decisions of annual general meeting - Nykredit Bank A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nykredit Bank A/S – Annual General Meeting 2026

At Nykredit Bank's Annual General Meeting held on Monday 23 February 2026:

The Annual Report 2025, including the proposal for distribution of net profit, was approved.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.

The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy, remuneration report and Management remuneration were adopted.

Michael Rasmussen, Anders Jensen, Tonny Thierry Andersen, David Hellemann and Pernille Sindby were re-elected to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors now consists of Michael Rasmussen, Anders Jensen, Tonny Thierry Andersen, David Hellemann and Pernille Sindby as well as two staff representatives: Kathrin Helene Hattens and Susanne Møller Nielsen.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was reappointed as the Company's auditors.





Immediately following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Michael Rasmussen as its Chair and Anders Jensen as its Deputy Chair.

Copenhagen, 23 February 2026

Nykredit Bank A/S

Board of Directors

