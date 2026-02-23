Invitation: Ascom 2025 Full-Year Results Conference for analysts and investors

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

We cordially invite you to the 2025 Full-Year Results Conference of Ascom Holding AG, which will take place as follows:

Date: Monday, March 9, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. to approx. 11:00 a.m. CET

Location: METROPOL, Fraumünsterstrasse 12, 8001 Zurich, Metropol Location & Contact

Room: Big Hall (ground floor)



Registration: group.communications@ascom.com

We kindly ask you to submit your registration by Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

A live audio webcast with synchronized slides, including questions and answers, will be available on: Webcast Link.

Ascom will publish the media release on March 9, 2026, at 06:30 a.m. CET.



Following the media conference, the speakers will be available for a short interview upon request.

We are looking forward to your participation.



Best regards,

Kalina Scott

Chief Financial Officer

