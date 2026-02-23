Global Patient Portal Market Expected to Reach USD 28.55 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Digital Health Adoption and Growing Demand for Patient-Centric Care – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patient Portal Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Patient Portal Market size is estimated at USD 4.79 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 28.55 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 19.55% over the forecast period of 2026-2035. The global patient portal market growth is driven by the growing demand for digital healthcare solutions such as patient engagement platforms, electronic health record (EHR) integration, and telehealth services.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 4.79 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 28.55 billion

CAGR: 19.55% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Patient Portal Market is estimated at USD 1.89 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 11.24 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 19.62% over 2026-2035. The mandatory adoption of EHRs, federal legislation that facilitate access to patient data, and a sophisticated healthcare IT infrastructure are the main factors driving the largest patient portal industry in the United States.

Government Mandates and Regulatory Support is Propelling the Market Expansion Globally

The adoption of meaningful use criteria, the requirements of the 21st Century Cures Act, and HIPAA regulations for greater patient data accessibility and healthcare transparency place government mandates and regulatory support front and center as growth drivers for the patient portal market share. The market's foundation, the expansion of web-based and cloud-based marketplaces, and the expansion of the market share globally are all being driven by these solutions for patient empowerment and healthcare digitalization.

Patient Portal Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.79 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 28.55 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.55% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The integrated held the largest share of around 64.28% in 2025 owing to better interoperability with existing EHR systems, and the seamless data exchange for comprehensive patient care. The standalone segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 20.14% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand from smaller healthcare practices, lower implementation costs, and flexibility in customization.

By Delivery Mode

By 2025, the cloud-Based segment contributed the largest revenue share of 58.93% due to its scalability, reduced IT infrastructure costs and automatic software upgrades. The web-based segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 19.87% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for browser-capable platforms and multi-device compatibility.

By End-Users

The providers accounted for the largest share of the patient portal market with about 56.42%, and it is also expected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 19.78% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035 owing to their direct patient care responsibilities, regulatory compliance requirements, and investment capacity for digital health infrastructure.

Key Market Segments:

By Type

Standalone

Integrated

By Delivery Mode

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

By End Users

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the patient portal market with a CAGR of 21.34%, as the awareness about digital healthcare services, government health IT initiatives, and healthcare infrastructure modernization in developing nations is growing.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 42.86% in 2025 of the patient portal market due to an established healthcare IT environment, stringent requirements for accessing patient data, and increased patient awareness regarding the advantages of digital health.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , it expanded its MyChart patient portal capabilities with AI-driven symptom checkers and automated health risk assessments, aiming to improve patient self-service and clinical decision support across its provider network.

, it expanded its MyChart patient portal capabilities with AI-driven symptom checkers and automated health risk assessments, aiming to improve patient self-service and clinical decision support across its provider network. In May 2024, launched an enhanced cloud-based patient portal featuring real-time appointment scheduling and integrated telehealth capabilities across North American healthcare systems, enhancing patient access, convenience, and virtual care delivery.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PATIENT ADOPTION & ENGAGEMENT METRICS – helps you understand portal activation rates, monthly active users, feature utilization trends, and overall patient satisfaction levels across healthcare providers.

– helps you understand portal activation rates, monthly active users, feature utilization trends, and overall patient satisfaction levels across healthcare providers. INTEROPERABILITY & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate adherence to EHR certification standards, API integrations such as FHIR, and evolving regulatory frameworks shaping data exchange.

– helps you evaluate adherence to EHR certification standards, API integrations such as FHIR, and evolving regulatory frameworks shaping data exchange. IMPLEMENTATION & ROI ANALYSIS – helps you assess deployment timelines, provider adoption efficiency, operational cost savings, and return on investment for healthcare organizations.

– helps you assess deployment timelines, provider adoption efficiency, operational cost savings, and return on investment for healthcare organizations. DIGITAL HEALTH INTEGRATION TRENDS – helps you identify how patient portals are integrating with telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and broader digital healthcare ecosystems.

– helps you identify how patient portals are integrating with telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and broader digital healthcare ecosystems. DATA SECURITY & PRIVACY METRICS – helps you track breach incidence, adoption of advanced security features like MFA, patient trust indicators, and compliance with emerging privacy regulations.

