Kaldalón hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant to Buyback Program

In week 8 of 2026, Kaldalón hf. purchased 600,000 of its own shares for a total consideration of ISK 16,300,000 as detailed below:

Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Own shares after transaction 16.2.2026 10:13:12 250,000 27.0 6,750,000 23,741,818 19.2.2026 10:44:07 150,000 27.4 4,110,000 23,891,818 19.2.2026 10:44:07 200,000 27.2 5,440,000 24,091,818 600,000 16,300,000

The transactions are carried out under Kaldalón hf.’s share repurchase programme, which was announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 6 January 2026. Repurchases under the programme will, at a maximum, total 9,000,000 shares, provided that the aggregate consideration for the repurchases does not exceed ISK 250,000,000. Implementation of the programme commenced on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, and the programme will remain in effect until either of the above thresholds regarding volume or amount has been reached, but in any event no later than 2 March 2026.

Prior to these latest transactions, Kaldalón hf. held 23,491,818 of its own shares. Following the purchases, the company holds a total of 24,091,818 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.22% of the company’s total issued share capital.

Kaldalón hf. purchased a total of 3,089,097 own shares under the program, equivalent to 0.28% of issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 83,697,460.

The buyback program is conducted in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which sets out technical standards for buyback programs.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is