At MWC 2026, InterDigital to Showcase New Services and Immersive Experiences Underpinned by Wireless and AI

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital innovation empowers new capabilities, services, and experiences. At Mobile World Congress 2026, InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video and AI technology research and development company will showcase groundbreaking innovation in AI, wireless, and video that is advancing network and device capabilities and enabling exciting new form factors, experiences, and services.

Located at Hall 5 Stand 5C51, InterDigital will showcase cutting-edge research and industry collaborations, placing a spotlight on AI and sensing as key pillars of next-gen networks and exciting immersive video experiences and capabilities underpinned by the latest wireless innovation.

“We’re excited to return to MWC to showcase the ingenuity of our innovation and preview some of the exciting new capabilities, experiences, and services they will empower,” said InterDigital CTO Rajesh Pankaj. “The intersection of our AI, wireless, and video expertise allows us to take a holistic approach to our connected world while offering innovation and solutions that make our connections smarter, more responsive, and immersive.”

InterDigital Innovation at MWC 2026

AI-enabled Teleoperation : InterDigital will demonstrate the potential of AI-enabled services, as a remote vehicle operator uses real-time video to navigate complex environments. The operator’s job is complemented by AI agents that maintain consistent quality of video delivery, despite degraded network conditions, to safely navigate the remote vehicle.



: InterDigital will demonstrate the potential of AI-enabled services, as a remote vehicle operator uses real-time video to navigate complex environments. The operator’s job is complemented by AI agents that maintain consistent quality of video delivery, despite degraded network conditions, to safely navigate the remote vehicle. Collaborative Sensing : InterDigital and Türk Telekom will reveal the world’s first implementation of collaborative sensing using preliminary 6G architecture. Collaborative sensing is the fusing of sensing data from cellular and Wi-Fi signals to support real-time, continuous results for sensing services in applications like manufacturing, healthcare, situational awareness, and more.

: InterDigital and Türk Telekom will reveal the world’s first implementation of collaborative sensing using preliminary 6G architecture. Collaborative sensing is the fusing of sensing data from cellular and Wi-Fi signals to support real-time, continuous results for sensing services in applications like manufacturing, healthcare, situational awareness, and more. Leading 6G Research: This display of InterDigital’s future-looking research will introduce the enabling technologies that will expand network capacity, natively integrate communication and computing capabilities to support emerging high-demand use of Gen AI, and significantly improve quality of user experience for an array of services in the 5G-Advanced and 6G era.



This display of InterDigital’s future-looking research will introduce the enabling technologies that will expand network capacity, natively integrate communication and computing capabilities to support emerging high-demand use of Gen AI, and significantly improve quality of user experience for an array of services in the 5G-Advanced and 6G era. Haptic-enabled Streaming: InterDigital and Razer will showcase the latest in delivering haptic-enabled content at scale, alongside collaborative efforts to popularize and encourage adoption of haptics through innovation, education, and standardization.

InterDigital and Razer will showcase the latest in delivering haptic-enabled content at scale, alongside collaborative efforts to popularize and encourage adoption of haptics through innovation, education, and standardization. Interactive AR Experiences: Step into an augmented reality-enhanced interactive world enabled by InterDigital’s contributions to 3GPP and MPEG’s Scene Description, Avatar, and Haptic standards that enhance immersivity, realism, and sensory feedback to foster engagement in AR environments.





InterDigital will also participate in and contribute expertise to industry events and dialogues at the show.

InterDigital is a partner of the AI Telco Troubleshooting Challenge , launched by GSMA, ETSI, IEEE GenAI Net, ITU, and TM Forum. The global competition invites teams to submit AI models developed to identify practical solutions that lead to more resilient, efficient and automated networks. Winners will be selected at the awards ceremony and networking event on Tuesday, March 3 rd from 16:30 – 18:30 CET in the Hall 8 Networking Lounge . Learn more.



, launched by GSMA, ETSI, IEEE GenAI Net, ITU, and TM Forum. The global competition invites teams to submit AI models developed to identify practical solutions that lead to more resilient, efficient and automated networks. Winners will be selected at the awards ceremony and networking event on from in the . Learn more. On Tuesday, March 3 rd , Doug Castor, Head of InterDigital’s Wireless Research and Co-Chair of the Next G Alliance Steering Group, will participate in the invite-only Global 6G Industry Alliance Executive Dialogue between regional 6G leaders from North America, Europe, and Asia to identify areas of global alignment and avoid fragmentation on 6G. Learn more.



, Doug Castor, Head of InterDigital’s Wireless Research and Co-Chair of the Next G Alliance Steering Group, will participate in the invite-only between regional 6G leaders from North America, Europe, and Asia to identify areas of global alignment and avoid fragmentation on 6G. Learn more. On Thursday, March 5th, Milind Kulkarni, Head of Wireless Labs, will participate in the invite-only 6G Community Roundtable: From Research to Reality: Shaping the Path to 6G. This discussion will bring together leaders from industry, standards, and academia to discuss progress toward future 6G systems and how to navigate the transition from research into standardization. Learn more.





