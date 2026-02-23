Activated Carbon Market Report 2026-2036, 24 Detailed Company Profiles of Leading Activated Carbon Manufacturers and Distributors

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Activated Carbon Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Activated Carbon Market 2026-2036 is the most comprehensive and up-to-date industry analysis available, delivering a full ten-year strategic outlook for one of the world's most critical filtration and purification materials.

This in-depth market report covers every major segment, application, region, raw material feedstock, and product type shaping the global activated carbon industry through to 2036. Whether you are a manufacturer, distributor, investor, water utility, environmental engineer, or procurement specialist, this report provides the granular data and expert analysis needed to make informed strategic decisions in a rapidly evolving market.

Activated carbon is an essential industrial material used across an extraordinary range of applications, from drinking water treatment and air purification to pharmaceutical manufacturing, food and beverage processing, gold mining, PFAS remediation, and advanced energy storage. Tightening environmental regulations worldwide - including the landmark US EPA PFAS drinking water standards finalized in 2024, the updated EU Drinking Water Directive, and increasingly stringent industrial emissions controls across Asia Pacific - are driving unprecedented demand growth. This report analyses each of these regulatory catalysts in detail, quantifying their impact on activated carbon consumption across every major end-use market.

A major feature of this edition is the inclusion of a dedicated chapter on carbon capture, carbon credits, and the activated carbon industry - an entirely new area of strategic significance. This section examines activated carbon's emerging role as a CO2 capture material, the explosive growth of the direct air capture (DAC) market, carbon credit and biochar market dynamics, life cycle assessment of activated carbon production methods, the circular economy advantages of reactivation, and the impact of regulatory carbon pricing mechanisms such as the EU Emissions Trading System and Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism on feedstock economics and competitive positioning.

The report also features extensive coverage of activated carbon in the energy storage market, a high-growth emerging application. This includes detailed analysis of supercapacitor electrode materials, lead-carbon batteries, lithium-ion capacitors, silicon-carbon composite anodes for lithium-ion batteries, hard carbon anodes for sodium-ion batteries, flow battery electrodes, and fuel cell catalyst supports. Energy storage represents a premium-priced segment with growth rates significantly outpacing the broader activated carbon market.

PFAS remediation is analysed as a major market catalyst, with the report providing a comprehensive assessment of the global regulatory landscape, activated carbon's position as the preferred treatment technology, and detailed demand forecasts for PFAS-driven activated carbon consumption through 2036. Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, with country-level detail for the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, among others.

Twenty-four company profiles provide detailed competitive intelligence on the leading global activated carbon manufacturers and distributors, covering product portfolios, production capacities, recent developments, strategic initiatives, and market positioning. The report also includes comprehensive technical benchmarking tables comparing all major activated carbon types across physical properties, performance characteristics, manufacturing processes, applications, and commercial factors - an invaluable reference tool for product selection and specification.

The raw material landscape is undergoing a fundamental transformation, and this report provides the data needed to navigate it. Coal-based activated carbon has historically dominated global production, but coconut shell-based carbon is experiencing the fastest growth, driven by superior adsorption properties for liquid-phase applications, sustainability credentials, and rising demand from the energy storage sector where coconut shell is the overwhelmingly preferred feedstock. Wood-based and alternative feedstock segments are also analysed in detail, including emerging biomass-derived and waste-derived activated carbons that are reshaping the competitive landscape. The report quantifies these feedstock shifts and their implications for pricing, supply chain resilience, and regional competitive advantage.

Global production capacity is mapped by region, with analysis of capacity expansions, reactivation infrastructure, and the growing importance of circular economy models in the activated carbon industry. Reactivated carbon is covered as a distinct and rapidly growing segment, with detailed assessment of its environmental benefits, cost advantages, and market adoption trends. The report examines how reactivation reduces carbon footprint by up to 80% compared with virgin production, and the potential for carbon credit generation from reactivation activities.

With over 30 tables and figures, detailed price and cost analysis, supply chain mapping for coal-based, coconut shell-based, and wood-based activated carbon, customer segmentation, addressable market sizing, and a thorough assessment of risks, opportunities, and barriers to growth, this report is an indispensable resource for anyone involved in the global activated carbon value chain.

Report Contents Include:

Executive Summary with market overview, key findings, and key developments 2024-2026

Global market forecasts 2026-2036 by application, region, product type, and raw material

Carbon capture, carbon credits, and the activated carbon industry including DAC market analysis, biochar, and carbon pricing impacts

Introduction to activated carbon types, production methods, activation processes, and reactivation technology

Comprehensive technical benchmarking of all major activated carbon types across physical properties, performance, manufacturing, applications, and commercial factors

Water treatment market analysis including municipal drinking water, wastewater, industrial water, and PFAS remediation

Air and gas purification market analysis including industrial emissions, indoor air quality, mercury control, and VOC removal

Food and beverage processing applications including sugar decolorization, edible oil purification, and beverage treatment

Pharmaceutical and medical applications including drug purification, medical devices, and poison treatment

Chemical and petrochemical industry applications

Energy storage applications including supercapacitors, lead-carbon batteries, lithium-ion capacitors, sodium-ion batteries, flow batteries, and fuel cells

Mining and precious metal recovery applications including gold recovery via carbon-in-pulp and carbon-in-leach

Environmental remediation applications including soil treatment, groundwater cleanup, and contaminated site restoration

Automotive and vehicle applications including evaporative emission control and cabin air filtration

Personal care, consumer products, and specialty applications

PFAS remediation and its impact on the activated carbon market with regulatory analysis and demand forecasts

Emerging applications including mercury emission control, biogas upgrading, nanoactivated carbon, and sustainability trends

Market analysis including growth drivers and trends, regulations, price and cost analysis, supply chain, future outlook, customer segmentation, addressable market size, risks and opportunities, and market challenges

Global market revenue forecasts and production capacity analysis including reactivation capacity

Regional market analysis for North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, and others), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, Australia), Middle East and Africa, and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

24 Detailed Company Profiles of Leading Activated Carbon Manufacturers and Distributors

ADA Carbon Solutions

AdvEn Inc.

Arq Inc.

Atlas Carbon LLC

Boyce Carbon

Bygen

Carbo Tech AC GmbH

Carbon Activated Corporation (CAC)

Carbonxt Group Limited

CarboTech AC GmbH

Chemviron Carbon

CN Energy Development

CPL/Puragen Activated Carbons

