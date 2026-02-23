Advanced Carbon Materials Market Report 2026-2036, Profiling Over 900 Companies Across All Advanced Carbon Material Categories

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials 2026-2036 is the most comprehensive market intelligence report available on the advanced carbon materials industry, spanning over 1,150 pages of in-depth analysis, market forecasts, company profiles, and application roadmaps.

The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 11.7% through 2036, driven by the convergence of multiple structural megatrends across energy, transport, electronics, construction, and environmental remediation.

This report provides detailed coverage of the entire advanced carbon materials value chain, from raw material precursors and production technologies through to end-use applications across more than a dozen industry sectors including energy storage, aerospace, automotive, construction, electronics, and environmental remediation.

A distinguishing feature of this report is its unmatched company coverage, profiling over 900 companies across all advanced carbon material categories. Company profiles include descriptions, products and technologies, production capacities, headquarters locations, and website information. Coverage spans material producers, composite manufacturers, recyclers, and technology developers from established multinationals to innovative startups.

Biochar has emerged as a significant new market category, driven by the carbon dioxide removal credit market. Global production reached at least 350,000 tonnes in 2023, with biochar delivering over 90% of commercially traded permanent CDR credits. The EU Carbon Removals and Carbon Farming Regulation is establishing certification frameworks expected to become global benchmarks, and corporate demand for durable carbon removal is projected to reach 40-200 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year by 2030.

The graphene market continues its transition from laboratory-scale research toward commercial deployment across composites, energy storage, thermal management, and coatings applications, with the 2025 demonstration of the world's first functional graphene semiconductor at Georgia Institute of Technology marking a landmark milestone.

The electrification of transport has created enormous demand for carbon nanotubes as conductive additives in lithium-ion battery cathodes, where they enhance electronic conductivity and cycle life in nickel manganese cobalt and lithium iron phosphate chemistries. With global EV battery production projected to grow from approximately 800 GWh in 2024 to over 3,500 GWh by 2036, CNT demand is expanding proportionally, making it the fastest-growing segment by volume.

The expansion of renewable energy, particularly offshore wind, is driving substantial demand for large-tow carbon fiber in turbine blade spar caps, as rotor diameters extend beyond 160 metres and carbon fiber reinforced polymer content in blades increases to approximately 40%. The hydrogen economy is creating a transformational new market for carbon fiber in Type IV composite overwrapped pressure vessels, with each hydrogen fuel cell vehicle requiring 5-10 kg of carbon fiber for its tank system. Aerospace continues to drive demand for high-performance carbon fiber, with current-generation wide-body aircraft utilising 50% or more composite materials by structural weight.

Asia Pacific has emerged as the dominant regional market, led by China, which is now the world's largest consumer of carbon fibers and home to the largest carbon nanotube producers. Jiangsu Cnano Technology alone operates over 10,500 metric tonnes of annual MWCNT capacity, with plans to reach 30,000 tonnes by 2027. Chinese carbon fiber capacity has surpassed 100,000 metric tonnes annually, though quality gaps in aerospace-grade production persist. North America and Europe remain significant markets, particularly in aerospace, defence, and high-value industrial applications, and are leading the development of carbon capture, utilisation, and storage infrastructure that increasingly intersects with advanced carbon materials production.

The intersection of CCUS technology with advanced carbon materials represents a potentially transformational development. Companies such as Carbon Corp, UP Catalyst, Graphitic Energy, and HiiROC are demonstrating commercially viable pathways for converting methane or captured CO2 into high-value carbon nanomaterials, graphite, and carbon black. As of early 2025, global operational CO2 capture and storage capacity stood at approximately 50 Mtpa, with over 600 projects in the pipeline. The ability to convert waste carbon into advanced materials offers compelling dual-benefit models that simultaneously address climate change and materials supply chain security.

The competitive landscape has undergone notable changes, including the exposure of the Kangde Group fraud in China, the transition of DowAksa to Aksa Carbon following Dow's exit, and continued aggressive capacity expansion by Chinese and South Korean producers across both carbon fiber and carbon nanotube segments. As production volumes scale and manufacturing costs decline, advanced carbon materials are transitioning from niche specialty markets into mainstream industrial adoption, positioning them as foundational materials for the global energy transition, digital infrastructure expansion, and sustainable construction.

This report is essential reading for materials scientists, corporate strategists, investors, policy analysts, and procurement professionals seeking authoritative market intelligence on the advanced carbon materials industry through 2036.

Report contents include:

Market Overview and Drivers

Market landscape and evolution through 2036

Key market drivers: electrification, hydrogen economy, renewable energy, aerospace, digital infrastructure, CCUS, and sustainability mandates

Role of advanced carbon materials in the green transition

Application framework across thermal management, conductive battery additives, and composites

Carbon Fibers

Properties, precursor types (PAN, pitch, lignin, polyethylene, textile PAN)

Recycled carbon fibers - market, recycling processes, and companies

Carbon fiber 3D printing and plasma oxidation technology

Markets: aerospace, wind energy, automotive, pressure vessels, oil and gas, civil engineering

Market analysis: competitive landscape, production capacities by producer, price and cost analysis, supply chain, demand forecasts 2020-2036 by industry and region

Over 90 company profiles including carbon fiber producers, composite producers, and recyclers

Carbon Black

Properties, manufacturing processes, specialty and recovered carbon black

Markets: tires, non-tire rubber, specialty applications

Global market forecasts by end-user market and region

Over 50 company profiles

Graphite

Natural graphite (flake, amorphous, vein) and synthetic graphite (isostatic, extruded, electrode)

China dominance analysis, US subsidies and tariff policy

Lithium-ion battery anode market analysis and gigafactory coverage

Global production, pricing, and demand forecasts by end-use market and region 2016-2036

Over 100 company profiles

Biochar

Carbon sequestration, properties, production processes (pyrolysis, gasification, HTC, torrefaction)

Carbon credits market analysis, regulatory framework

Applications across 13 sectors: agriculture, construction, wastewater, filtration, carbon capture, cosmetics, textiles, additive manufacturing, packaging, steel, energy, and more

Global demand forecasts by market, region, and feedstock 2018-2036

Over 140 company profiles

Graphene

Types, properties, pricing by graphene type and producer

Application roadmaps (2025-2036) for 18 market sectors including batteries, supercapacitors, sensors, conductive inks, thermal management, aerospace, automotive, biomedical, photovoltaics, and more

Production capacities by producer, supply chain analysis

Global demand forecasts by graphene type, end-use market, and region 2018-2036

Over 350 company profiles

Carbon Nanotubes

MWCNT and SWCNT properties, production capacities, and market overview

Application roadmaps for energy storage, polymer composites, electronics, thermal interface materials, construction, coatings, automotive, and aerospace

Coverage of DWNTs, VACNTs, FWNTs, carbon nanohorns, carbon nano-onions, and boron nitride nanotubes

Over 150 company profiles

Carbon Nanofibers

Properties, synthesis methods, markets (energy storage, composites, filtration, catalysis, EMI shielding)

Global market revenue forecasts 2020-2036

Company profiles

Fullerenes

Properties, applications, TRL assessment

Global market demand forecasts 2018-2036

Company profiles

Nanodiamonds

Types (detonation, fluorescent, diamond semiconductors)

Markets, pricing by producer, global demand forecasts 2018-2036

Over 30 company profiles

Graphene Quantum Dots

Properties, synthesis, applications, pricing by producer

Company profiles

Carbon Foam and Carbon Aerogels

Properties, markets, global market revenue forecasts

Company profiles

Diamond-Like Carbon Coatings

Properties, applications, global revenue forecasts 2018-2036

Company profiles

Activated Carbon

Types, production, markets, global revenue forecasts 2020-2036

Company profiles

Carbon Materials from Carbon Capture and Utilisation

Global point-source CO2 capture capacities and historical growth

Carbon capture processes: post-combustion, oxy-fuel, pre-combustion, chemical looping

Carbon separation technologies: absorption, adsorption, membranes, cryogenic, electrochemical

Direct air capture technologies and companies

CO2-to-carbon-materials companies and technologies

