Food Safety Testing Market Growing at 7.5% CAGR to 2031 Driven by Rising Foodborne Risk Awareness and Advanced Analytical Technologies, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the food safety testing market size valued at USD 25.79 billion in 2026, is projected to reach USD 37.13 billion by 2031, reflecting sustained expansion as governments, food producers, and consumers place increasing emphasis on safety verification and traceability. Market momentum is anchored in stricter regulatory enforcement, heightened public awareness of foodborne risks, and continuous advances in analytical technologies. Food safety testing is no longer a downstream compliance activity but a core component of brand trust, trade eligibility, and supply-chain resilience.



Key Dynamics of the Food Safety Testing Market

Food Safety Testing Shifts to Continuous, Preventive Risk Management: Food safety testing has transitioned from periodic checks to an integrated, end-to-end risk management function across global supply chains. Manufacturers now embed testing throughout sourcing, processing, and distribution to manage the complexity of multi-country ingredient flows. Testing scope has expanded beyond pathogens to include allergens, chemical residues, and product authenticity. Recurring foodborne illness incidents reinforce investment in early detection and preventive strategies to avoid recalls and brand damage. Advanced surveillance tools, rapid testing technologies, and data-driven monitoring enable faster responses. As a result, food safety testing has become central to operational resilience and public health protection.

Transparency, Regulation, and Global Trade Drive Testing Demand: Rising consumer scrutiny of labels, ingredients, and origin claims has positioned food safety testing as a transparency and trust enabler. Manufacturers increasingly rely on testing to validate clean-label, nutritional, and allergen-free claims while protecting brand reputation. Simultaneously, stricter global regulations demand higher testing frequency, standardized reporting, and traceability compliance. Expanding international food trade further increases complexity, as exporters must meet diverse regulatory standards. Accredited and harmonized testing protocols now act as gatekeepers for market access. Together, consumer expectations, regulatory pressure, and trade expansion make food safety testing a strategic necessity rather than a compliance formality.



Food Safety Testing Market Segmentation Highlights

By Contaminant Type

Pathogen Testing

Pesticide and Residue Testing

GMO Testing

Mycotoxin Testing

Allergen Testing

Other Contaminant Testing



By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Immunoassay-Based

Chromatography and Spectrometry

Others

By Application

Pet Food and Animal Feed

Food

Meat and Poultry



Dairy



Fruits and Vegetables



Processed Food



Crops



Other Foods





By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the food safety testing industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/food-safety-testing-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Regional Market Dynamics Reflect Regulatory Maturity

North America maintains a leadership position due to its rigorous regulatory environment, advanced laboratory infrastructure, and high consumer awareness. Food safety testing in the region emphasizes traceability, outbreak prevention, and import compliance.

Asia-Pacific emerges as the most dynamic expansion region, driven by rising food exports, stricter domestic regulations, and growing consumer concern about food quality.

Food Safety Testing Industry Adapts Through Scale and Specialization

The food safety testing industry remains moderately fragmented, with global service providers operating alongside specialized regional laboratories. Scale enables large players to invest in advanced technologies, automation, and global accreditation networks.

At the same time, niche laboratories thrive by focusing on specific food categories, contaminants, or regulatory frameworks. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships continue to reshape the industry, allowing companies to expand geographic reach and technical depth.

Food Safety Testing Industry Leaders

SGS Group



Eurofins Scientific SE

Bureau Veritas Group

Intertek Group Plc

ALS Global

