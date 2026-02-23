Healthcare Workforce Management System Industry Report 2026-2035: A $4.74 Billion Market by 2030 with McKesson, Oracle, ADP, Cerner, and Workday Leading

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Workforce Management System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Healthcare Workforce Management System Market Global Report 2026 is an invaluable resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to strategically assess the dynamic landscape of this thriving sector. This comprehensive report provides a deep dive into key trends set to shape the market over the next decade, offering a broad global perspective across 16 diverse geographies.
The healthcare workforce management system market has witnessed significant growth, with its valuation projected to rise from $2.38 billion in 2025 to $2.72 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. This expansion is driven by increasing complexity in healthcare staffing, growing regulatory compliance needs, and the widespread adoption of digital HR systems. Furthermore, the market is set for rapid growth, expected to reach $4.74 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.9%. Key factors contributing to this forecasted growth include the surging demand for AI-driven workforce planning, an emphasis on cost containment, a rise in telehealth services, and increased investment in healthcare IT infrastructure.
Trends reshaping the market include the adoption of cloud-based workforce platforms, utilization of predictive staffing analytics, implementation of automated scheduling tools, and enhancement of compliance and payroll automation. The strong need to reduce healthcare costs underpins the expansion of workforce management solutions, enabling effective management of staff schedules, payroll, and other critical operational functions. These systems help healthcare facilities optimize labor allocation and meet service demands efficiently.
Leading companies in this sphere are innovating to meet evolving industry demands. For example, in October 2023, Healthcare Workforce Logistics (HWL) introduced HWL Works, a dynamic suite of technology and advisory solutions. This platform combines people, processes, and technology to tackle labor shortages with managed service programs (MSP) and vendor management systems (VMS). Similarly, in August 2024, Hearst Corporation acquired QGenda, intending to optimize healthcare workforce management and improve patient care accessibility.
North America emerged as the dominant region in the market in 2025. Regions covered in the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with countries such as the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, and India among those analyzed.
The market comprises revenues generated from software and services including standalone systems, time and attendance, HR and payroll, scheduling, and talent management. Only direct transactions between entities or end consumers are considered, ensuring an accurate reflection of market value and enterprise revenues.
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
- By Software: Time and Attendance; HR and Payroll; Talent Management; Analytics
- By Solution: Software; Services
- By Mode of Delivery: Web-Based; Cloud-Based; On-Premise
- By End User: Nursing Homes; Long-Term Care Centers; Hospitals; Other Healthcare Institutions
Subsegments:
- By Time and Attendance: Time Tracking Solutions; Scheduling Software; Attendance Management Systems
- By HR and Payroll: HR Management Systems; Payroll Processing Solutions; Compliance Tools
- By Talent Management: Recruitment Solutions; Performance and Learning Management Systems
- By Analytics: Workforce Analytics; Predictive Staffing Needs; Labor Cost Analysis
Key Companies Mentioned: McKesson Corporation; Oracle Corporation; ADP LLC; Cerner Corporation; Workday Inc.; and more.
Focus on Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.72 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.74 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
- Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
- Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
- Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
- Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Workforce Platforms
- Rising Use of Predictive Staffing Analytics
- Growing Integration of Automated Scheduling Tools
- Expansion of Compliance and Payroll Automation
- Enhanced Focus on Workforce Optimization
Companies Featured
- Mckesson Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- ADP LLC
- Cerner Corporation
- Workday Inc.
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Infor Inc.
- Nice Systems
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Athenahealth Inc.
- eClinicalWorks
- NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC
- SYMPLR
- Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
- QGenda LLC
- Greenway Health LLC
- Atoss Software
- AdvancedMD Inc.
- Allocate Software
- Workforce Software Group Inc.
- Strata Decision Technology LLC
- Kareo Inc.
- DrChrono Inc.
- Ultimate Software Group Inc.
