Healthcare Workforce Management System Industry Report 2026-2035: A $4.74 Billion Market by 2030 with McKesson, Oracle, ADP, Cerner, and Workday Leading

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Workforce Management System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Healthcare Workforce Management System Market Global Report 2026 is an invaluable resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to strategically assess the dynamic landscape of this thriving sector. This comprehensive report provides a deep dive into key trends set to shape the market over the next decade, offering a broad global perspective across 16 diverse geographies.





The healthcare workforce management system market has witnessed significant growth, with its valuation projected to rise from $2.38 billion in 2025 to $2.72 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. This expansion is driven by increasing complexity in healthcare staffing, growing regulatory compliance needs, and the widespread adoption of digital HR systems. Furthermore, the market is set for rapid growth, expected to reach $4.74 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.9%. Key factors contributing to this forecasted growth include the surging demand for AI-driven workforce planning, an emphasis on cost containment, a rise in telehealth services, and increased investment in healthcare IT infrastructure.

Trends reshaping the market include the adoption of cloud-based workforce platforms, utilization of predictive staffing analytics, implementation of automated scheduling tools, and enhancement of compliance and payroll automation. The strong need to reduce healthcare costs underpins the expansion of workforce management solutions, enabling effective management of staff schedules, payroll, and other critical operational functions. These systems help healthcare facilities optimize labor allocation and meet service demands efficiently.

Leading companies in this sphere are innovating to meet evolving industry demands. For example, in October 2023, Healthcare Workforce Logistics (HWL) introduced HWL Works, a dynamic suite of technology and advisory solutions. This platform combines people, processes, and technology to tackle labor shortages with managed service programs (MSP) and vendor management systems (VMS). Similarly, in August 2024, Hearst Corporation acquired QGenda, intending to optimize healthcare workforce management and improve patient care accessibility.

North America emerged as the dominant region in the market in 2025. Regions covered in the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with countries such as the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, and India among those analyzed.

The market comprises revenues generated from software and services including standalone systems, time and attendance, HR and payroll, scheduling, and talent management. Only direct transactions between entities or end consumers are considered, ensuring an accurate reflection of market value and enterprise revenues.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Software: Time and Attendance; HR and Payroll; Talent Management; Analytics

Time and Attendance; HR and Payroll; Talent Management; Analytics By Solution: Software; Services

Software; Services By Mode of Delivery: Web-Based; Cloud-Based; On-Premise

Web-Based; Cloud-Based; On-Premise By End User: Nursing Homes; Long-Term Care Centers; Hospitals; Other Healthcare Institutions

Subsegments:

By Time and Attendance: Time Tracking Solutions; Scheduling Software; Attendance Management Systems

Time Tracking Solutions; Scheduling Software; Attendance Management Systems By HR and Payroll: HR Management Systems; Payroll Processing Solutions; Compliance Tools

HR Management Systems; Payroll Processing Solutions; Compliance Tools By Talent Management: Recruitment Solutions; Performance and Learning Management Systems

Recruitment Solutions; Performance and Learning Management Systems By Analytics: Workforce Analytics; Predictive Staffing Needs; Labor Cost Analysis

Key Companies Mentioned: McKesson Corporation; Oracle Corporation; ADP LLC; Cerner Corporation; Workday Inc.; and more.

Focus on Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Workforce Platforms

Rising Use of Predictive Staffing Analytics

Growing Integration of Automated Scheduling Tools

Expansion of Compliance and Payroll Automation

Enhanced Focus on Workforce Optimization

Companies Featured

Mckesson Corporation

Oracle Corporation

ADP LLC

Cerner Corporation

Workday Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Infor Inc.

Nice Systems

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

eClinicalWorks

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

SYMPLR

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

QGenda LLC

Greenway Health LLC

Atoss Software

AdvancedMD Inc.

Allocate Software

Workforce Software Group Inc.

Strata Decision Technology LLC

Kareo Inc.

DrChrono Inc.

Ultimate Software Group Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1xuy6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment