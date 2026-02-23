Carbon Black Market Report 2026-2036: Electrification, EU CBAM and Circular Economy Mandates Reshape a $25+ Billion Industry

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Carbon Black Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive market report provides an in-depth analysis of the global carbon black industry, covering the full spectrum from conventional furnace black production through to the rapidly emerging recovered, plasma-produced, and bio-based carbon black segments.

The report examines current market dynamics, demand forecasts by end-use and region, pricing trends, supply chain structures, competitive positioning, and the regulatory and sustainability forces that are reshaping the industry through to 2036.

The global carbon black market is estimated at approximately 15 million metric tonnes and $25-29 billion in 2025, with tire manufacturing accounting for approximately 70% of total demand. The industry is undergoing a period of significant structural transformation, driven by the electrification of transport, tightening environmental regulations (including the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism), the emergence of circular economy mandates across major markets, and the commercialisation of alternative production technologies.

This report provides detailed quantitative forecasts and qualitative analysis to support strategic decision-making by producers, end-users, investors, and policymakers navigating this evolving landscape.

The report spans over 100 pages and includes 30 tables, 16 figures, 120 references, and 59 detailed company profiles covering the full value chain from feedstock suppliers and conventional producers through to recovered carbon black start-ups, plasma technology developers, and bio-based pigment innovators.

Report contents include:

Executive summary with market size estimates, key forecasts, and strategic highlights for the 2026-2036 period

Detailed carbon black overview covering material properties, particle size distribution, aggregate structure, surface chemistry, porosity, colour properties, and physical form

Comprehensive review of all major manufacturing processes including furnace black, thermal black, channel black, acetylene black, and lamp black, with comparative advantages and disadvantages

Tire and automotive market analysis including market drivers, carbon black loading by tire component, EV-specific tire requirements, and demand forecasts to 2036

Non-tire industrial rubber applications covering belts, hoses, seals, gaskets, vibration isolation, and automotive rubber parts

Lithium-ion battery and energy storage chapter examining carbon black's role in cathode and anode electrodes, comparison with carbon nanotubes, key conductive grades, and demand forecasts

Specialty carbon black market analysis covering plastics, coatings, printing inks, construction, fibres, electronics, and EMI shielding applications

Recovered carbon black (rCB) chapter with detailed coverage of pyrolysis technologies (batch, semi-continuous, continuous), post-treatment methods, key players, and demand forecasts reconciled against actual production volumes

Plasma-produced carbon black chapter covering methane pyrolysis technology, key players, turquoise hydrogen co-production, and market outlook to 2036

Bio-based and alternative carbon black chapter covering algae-derived pigments, bio-circular furnace black via ISCC PLUS mass balance, and market assessment

Market analysis including growth drivers and trends, regulatory landscape, circular economy frameworks, EU directives, ASTM standards for rCB, and tire manufacturer sustainability commitments

Supply chain analysis, feedstock economics, and updated pricing commentary for 2025/2026

Competitive landscape with global production capacities by producer

Customer segmentation, addressable market sizing, and risk/opportunity assessment

Regional market analysis covering China, India, Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe

Global carbon black demand and revenue forecasts to 2036 by end-user market (volume and value) and by region

59 company profiles with descriptions, products, production capacities, key developments, and contact information

120 categorised references spanning industry associations, academic literature, company reports, regulatory documents, and market research sources

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Material properties and grades

1.2 Manufacturing processes

1.3 Markets and applications

1.3.1 Tires and automotive

1.3.2 Specialty carbon black

1.3.3 Recovered carbon black (rCB)

1.4 Market analysis

1.4.1 Supply chain

1.4.2 Pricing

1.4.3 Competitive landscape

1.5 Market size and forecasts

1.6 Market drivers and trends

1.7 Risks and opportunities

2 CARBON BLACK OVERVIEW

2.1 Commercially available carbon black

2.2 Properties

2.2.1 Particle size distribution

2.2.2 Structure-Aggregate size

2.2.3 Surface chemistry

2.2.4 Agglomerates

2.2.5 Colour properties

2.2.6 Porosity

2.2.7 Physical form

2.3 Manufacturing processes

3 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

3.1 Tires and automotive

3.2 Non-Tire Rubber (Industrial rubber)

3.3 Lithium-Ion Batteries and Energy Storage

3.3.1 Role of Carbon Black in Battery Electrodes

3.3.2 Carbon Black vs. Carbon Nanotubes in Battery Applications

3.3.3 Key Conductive Carbon Black Grades for Batteries

3.3.4 Market Size and Forecast

3.4 Other markets

4 SPECIALTY CARBON BLACK

4.1 Applications

4.2 Global market size for specialty CB

5 RECOVERED CARBON BLACK (rCB)

5.1 Pyrolysis of End-of-Life Tires (ELT)

5.2 Discontinuous ("batch") pyrolysis

5.3 Semi-continuous pyrolysis

5.4 Continuous pyrolysis

5.5 Key players

5.6 Global market size for Recovered Carbon Black

6 PLASMA-PRODUCED CARBON BLACK

6.1 Technology Overview

6.2 Key Players

6.3 Market Outlook

7 BIO-BASED AND ALTERNATIVE CARBON BLACK

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Players and Technologies

7.3 Market Assessment

8 MARKET ANALYSIS

8.1 Market Growth Drivers and Trends

8.2 Regulations

8.3 Circular Economy Frameworks and Carbon Black

8.3.1 EU Regulatory Framework

8.3.2 ASTM Standards for Recovered Carbon Black

8.3.3 Tire Manufacturer Sustainability Commitments

8.4 Supply chain

8.5 Price and Costs Analysis

8.5.1 Feedstock

8.5.2 Commercial carbon black

8.5.3 Updated Pricing Commentary (2025/2026)

8.6 Competitive Landscape

8.6.1 Production capacities

8.7 Future Outlook

8.8 Customer Segmentation

8.9 Addressable Market Size

8.10 Risks and Opportunities

9 REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

9.1 China

9.2 India

9.3 Southeast Asia

9.4 North America

9.5 Europe

10 CARBON BLACK GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND AND REVENUES

10.1 By end-user market (100,000 tons)

10.2 By end-user market (billion USD)

10.3 By region (100,000 tons)

11 COMPANY PROFILES (59 COMPANY PROFILES)

Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd.

Balkrishna Industries Limited

Beilum Carbon Chemical Limited

Birla Carbon

Black Bear Carbon BV

Bolder Industries

Cabot Corporation

Cancarb Limited

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC)

Continental Carbon

Delta-Energy Group LLC

Denka Company Limited

Ecolomondo

ecOTR

Eco Infinic Co. Ltd.

Elysium Nordic

Enrestec

Epsilon Carbon

G3C Technologies

Geotech International BV

Green Distillation Technologies (GDT)

Hi-Green Carbon Ltd.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

Imerys Graphite & Carbon Switzerland SA

Innova Hydrogen

JSC Yaroslavskiy Tekhnicheskiy Uglerod

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc.

Jinneng Science and Technology Company Limited

Klean Industries

LD Carbon

LD Lion Specialty Chemicals

Living Ink

Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd.

Low Sulphur Fuels

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Monolith Materials Inc.

