Expanse Studios Portfolio Goes Live on Licensed Meridianbet.be Platform in Belgium

VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, the gaming content subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), today announced the official launch of its proprietary game portfolio in the Belgian regulated market. The Studios’ premium slot and table game titles are now live on the Meridianbet.be platform, marking a strategic milestone in the Studios’ international distribution roadmap.

The launch follows the recent granting of the B+ online gaming license (License B+ 4016) to the Company’s Belgian subsidiary, providing Expanse Studios with immediate access to one of Europe’s most mature and strictly regulated gambling environments.

By deploying its portfolio on an established platform with a seven-year operational history in Belgium, Expanse Studios seeks to leverage the country’s established online casino segment. According to the Belgian Gaming Commission, this segment generated €455 million in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in 2023, representing a 20.2% year-over-year increase.

"Belgium is a cornerstone of our European expansion strategy due to its strict regulatory framework and high digital adoption," said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "Launching our full portfolio here demonstrates the scalability of our content. We are moving beyond the licensing phase and into a high-growth revenue phase, utilizing our Group's existing infrastructure to deliver Expanse games directly to a sophisticated player base."

Key Strategic Drivers:

High-Margin Distribution: By leveraging the Group’s internal B+ license, Expanse Studios achieves 100% vertical integration in Belgium. This eliminates third-party aggregator fees and maximizes the revenue-per-spin for the Group.

Proven Content Portfolio: The Belgian launch includes 60+ certified titles, including top-performing slots and automated table games, tailored to the high compliance standards of the Belgian Gaming Commission.

Data-Driven Engagement: The integration utilizes proprietary AI Casino Recommender technology. This AI-driven layer analyzes Belgian player behavior in real-time to deliver personalized game suggestions, aimed at increasing player retention and lifetime value (LTV).

Market Concentration Advantage: In a market where 10 operators control 94% of wagers, Expanse Studios benefits from its direct placement on a Tier-1 licensed platform (Meridianbet.be), bypassing the saturation issues faced by smaller independent studios.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of 56 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,300 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America. Learn more at expanse.studio.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), Classics (Australian–based subscription and loyalty business) and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at goldenmatrix.com.

