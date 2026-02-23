Health and Wellness Industry Report 2026-2035: A $10.35+ Trillion Market by 2030 Featuring Major Players Such as with Abbott Laboratories, L'Oreal, Nestle, General Mills, Omron, Philips, J&J

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health and Wellness Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The health and wellness market is undergoing significant expansion, predicted to grow from $6.82 trillion in 2025 to $10.36 trillion in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.7%. This growth is fueled by heightened health awareness, a focus on physical fitness, and the burgeoning lifestyle wellness culture. The market's evolution is supported by the increased demand for preventive health solutions, technological enhancements in wellness, and a pivot towards holistic wellbeing.

Key trends driving this upward trajectory include rising consumer interest in fitness and wellness products, a growing adoption of preventive healthcare practices, and the preference for personalized health solutions. Additionally, the expansion of digital wellness services points to a future where self-care awareness and healthy living are prioritized.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a critical catalyst for market growth. These conditions impact a significant portion of the population, necessitating consistent engagement in wellness and fitness routines to mitigate health issues. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that in May 2023, approximately 35.5 million US adults live with chronic kidney disease, illustrating the vast potential for growth in wellness solutions catering to chronic conditions.

Strategic collaborations are reshaping the health and wellness landscape, enabling companies to provide integrated and accessible health solutions. An example is the October 2023 partnership between Noise, a smartwatch brand, and Aditya Birla Health Insurance, highlighting the fusion of wearable technology and health insurance to encourage wellness through digital integration.

In the same month, Sun Life Financial Inc.'s acquisition of Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. exemplified the industry's drive to enhance digital health platforms, promoting accessible virtual care and improving client wellbeing.

The market is populated by major players including Abbott Laboratories, L'Oreal S.A., Nestle S.A., and many others who are spearheading innovations in health and wellness. North America leads the market, with expectations of being the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. Regions covered in the market survey include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and more, with the US, China, India, and Germany among the key countries driving market dynamics.

The health and wellness market thrives on revenues from services such as health insurance and consulting, with market values reflecting the income from the sale of products and services exchanged between entities and consumers. This emphasis on wellness is matched by a commitment to delivering value through integrated services and innovative health solutions across global regions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.42 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.36 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Abbott Laboratories

L'Oreal S.A.

Nestle S.A.

General Mills, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Philips N.V.

Johnson & Johnson

Fitness First Group

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Holland & Barrett International Ltd.

Amway Corporation

Danone S.A.

David Lloyd Leisure Ltd.

Curefit

Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Vitabiotics Ltd.

EXOS

ComPsych Corporation

Virgin Pulse, Inc.

Wellness Corporate Solutions

WellRight

Marino Wellness

Truworth Wellness Technologies

Wellsource, Inc.

Provant Health Solutions

HealthifyMe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vlw2e1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment