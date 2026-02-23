Health Coaching Industry Report 2026-2035: A $35.5+ Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Health Coach Institute, Advanced Wellness Systems, Concentra, Noom, Wellcoaches Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health Coaching Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The health coaching market is experiencing robust expansion, rising from $22.04 billion in 2025 to $24.1 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Factors such as increased awareness of preventive healthcare and a focus on self-managed health drive the growth trajectory. Predictions indicate an even more rapid rise, reaching $35.6 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.2%, spurred by advancing AI-integrated coaching tools and heightened demand for mental health and stress management.

As chronic diseases become more prevalent, health coaching offers essential support for lifestyle changes, crucial for managing and preventing these long-lasting conditions. By 2050, the U.S. population aged 50 and older with at least one chronic condition is expected to hit 142.66 million, according to the National Library of Medicine, further fueling industry growth.

Leading players are innovating, deploying cutting-edge solutions like healthcare coaching apps. In August 2023, Abbott introduced the Vertigo Coach app in India, offering 24/7 digital health support for vertigo management. This app empowers users through lifestyle insights and exercise guidance, aiming at holistic health improvement.

The market bolsters further with strategic industry movements. In November 2024, UK's Vitality Group Limited acquired WellSpark, enhancing its health coaching capabilities. This acquisition allows Vitality to deliver broader health support tools, focusing on behavior change and chronic condition management for employer and health plan clients.

Prominent organizations in the health coaching sphere include Health Coach Institute, Advanced Wellness Systems LLC, Concentra Inc., Noom Inc., Wellcoaches Corporation, Institute for Integrative Nutrition, Precision Nutrition, American Council On Exercise, and many more.

North America leads the market, although the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow fastest through the forecast period. The market encompasses regions like South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with specific focus countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, UK, USA, and others.

Revenues in this market are derived from services including individual coaching, group sessions, nutritional guidance, and various wellness programs. The financial assessment includes only transactions sold to end consumers and does not account for chain resales.

Characterizes and examines market products, services, brand differentiation, innovation, and product development trends.

Supplies value chain analysis, mapping out key raw materials, suppliers, and competitors within the chain.

Highlights evolving technology trends like AI, automation, and sustainability initiatives, offering strategies for competitive advantage.

Explores regulatory frameworks, investment trends, and government policies shaping market innovation.

Analyzes historical market size and forecasts growth, factoring in advancements and geopolitical changes.

Evaluates total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness using a quantitative scoring framework.

Markets Covered: Holistic, Wellness, Primal and Paleo Health Coach.

Modes: Online and Offline.

Durations: Less than 6 months, 6 to 12 months.

Applications: General Wellness, Weight Loss, Technology Detox, Smoking Cessation, Anxiety and Depression Relief, among others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $24.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global



