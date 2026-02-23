Healthcare Financial Analytics Industry Report 2026-2035: A $21.39 Billion Market by 2030 with Optum, Oracle, SAP, IBM, and SAS Institute Leading

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Financial Analytics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The healthcare financial analytics market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections indicating an increase from $9.74 billion in 2025 to $11.42 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. This growth is driven by increasing healthcare operational complexity, rising healthcare expenditures, the adoption of digital health record systems, cost-containment strategies, and the expansion of private healthcare providers.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $21.39 billion by 2030, sustaining a CAGR of 17%. Factors contributing to this anticipated growth include the demand for real-time financial insights, adoption of value-based care models, expansion of cloud-native analytics platforms, investments in healthcare IT modernization, and a focus on financial risk management. Key trends include predictive financial analytics, cloud-based solutions, revenue cycle optimization, integrated financial/clinical analytics, and regulatory-compliant reporting.

The rising adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) is a significant growth driver. EHRs enhance patient care coordination and data accessibility, with nearly all U.S. hospitals and over 90% of office-based physicians having implemented them by 2024. By extracting actionable financial insights from clinical data, healthcare financial analytics assists in cost management and improves patient care decisions. As EHR adoption increases, so does the demand for financial analytics solutions.

Leading companies are integrating advanced analytics, such as purpose-built application layers, to offer customized, scalable solutions that streamline data management and enhance financial decision-making. For instance, Health Catalyst Inc. launched Ignite Spark in April 2025, providing enterprise-level analytics for community health systems and hospitals. This solution simplifies access to critical information and integrates seamlessly with existing systems, aiding data-driven decision-making and reducing costs.

Significant developments include Nordic Capital Limited's acquisition of Arcadia Group Ltd. in July 2025. This acquisition aims to accelerate Arcadia's growth in healthcare analytics, leveraging data-driven platforms to improve population health management, value-based care, and operational efficiency. Arcadia specializes in analytics and data management solutions for optimized clinical, financial, and operational outcomes.

In a competitive market environment, major players include Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, and SAS Institute Inc., among others. North America was the largest market for healthcare financial analytics in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Eastern and Western Europe, North America, and more.

The healthcare financial analytics market comprises revenues from services like claims analytics and profitability analysis, along with the sale of related goods such as data storage devices and networking equipment. The market values reflect the revenues generated by enterprises through the sale of goods and services within the specified geography.

Report Details

Market Characteristics: Explore definitions, key products and services, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

Explore definitions, key products and services, brand differentiation, and innovation trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Understand the entire value chain, including key raw materials and a competitive analysis at each level.

Understand the entire value chain, including key raw materials and a competitive analysis at each level. Trends and Strategies: Engage with digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI innovation to reinforce market positions.

Engage with digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI innovation to reinforce market positions. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Examine key regulatory frameworks, funding trends, and investment flows driving industry growth.

Examine key regulatory frameworks, funding trends, and investment flows driving industry growth. Market Size: Review historical and forecast market growth, considering factors like AI, automation, and geopolitical events.

Review historical and forecast market growth, considering factors like AI, automation, and geopolitical events. Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis: Estimate market potential, providing strategic insights for growth opportunities.

Estimate market potential, providing strategic insights for growth opportunities. Market Attractiveness Scoring: Evaluate growth potential, competitive dynamics, and strategic fit through a quantitative scoring framework.

Scope

Markets Covered: Products include Financial Reporting Tools, Revenue Cycle Analytics, and Cost Management Solutions, among others.

Products include Financial Reporting Tools, Revenue Cycle Analytics, and Cost Management Solutions, among others. Deployment Mode: Options include On-Premises, Cloud-Based, and Hybrid solutions.

Options include On-Premises, Cloud-Based, and Hybrid solutions. Applications: Range from Financial Operations to Budgeting and Forecasting.

Range from Financial Operations to Budgeting and Forecasting. End Users: Hospitals, Health Insurance Companies, Healthcare Consulting Firms.

Hospitals, Health Insurance Companies, Healthcare Consulting Firms. Companies Mentioned: Notable companies include Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Epic Systems Corporation, among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.0% Regions Covered Global



Global Healthcare Financial Analytics Market Trends and Strategies

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Increasing Adoption of Predictive Financial Analytics Platforms

Rising Use of Cloud-Based Healthcare Finance Solutions

Growing Focus on Revenue Cycle Optimization Tools

Expansion of Integrated Financial and Clinical Analytics

Enhanced Emphasis on Regulatory-Compliant Reporting

Companies Featured

Optum Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

International Business Machines Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Health Catalyst Inc.

Vizient Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Veradigm Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

R1 RCM Inc.

Waystar

FinThrive

Clarify Health Solutions Inc.

Qventus Inc.

MedeAnalytics Inc.

Strata Decision Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ysku6f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment