Veterinary Education Research Report 2026-2035: A $4.25+ Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Specialized Courses, E-Learning Expansion and Preventive Animal Healthcare Education

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Education Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary education market report for 2026 offers crucial insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to effectively evaluate and strategize in this rapidly growing field. This comprehensive report highlights key trends anticipated to shape the market over the coming decade and beyond, providing critical evaluations of macroeconomic influences such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, tariffs, inflation, and evolving regulations.





The veterinary education market has recorded substantial growth, anticipated to expand from $3.1 billion in 2025 to $3.31 billion in 2026 at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors such as rising pet ownership, expansion of livestock healthcare, growth in veterinary academic institutions, heightened demand for qualified veterinarians, and structured veterinary curricula have driven this historic growth. The market is set to escalate to $4.27 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 6.6%, driven by advancements in digital veterinary platforms, emphasis on advanced diagnostics training, and a surge in continuing veterinary education and research.

Trends forecasted include integration of virtual simulation training, burgeoning specialized veterinary courses, broadening e-learning programs, a shift towards preventive healthcare education, and leveraging digital diagnostic tools. These trends highlight an industry pivot focusing on modernizing veterinary training methodologies, thereby enhancing practical skillsets and knowledge.

Rising demand for animal grooming services propels market growth. Enhanced pet ownership, awareness about pet health, and aesthetic needs spur these services, with veterinary education equipping professionals to address grooming-related health issues. The American Pet Products Association noted in March 2025 that Gen Z accounted for 20% of U.S. pet-owning households, marking significant growth and driving the market further.

Technological advancements, like immersive real-time virtual surgical training, are being leveraged by key companies, enhancing training quality and accessibility while diminishing reliance on live-animal labs. June 2025 saw Immersive Tech Inc launching an innovative platform enabling multi-user interaction, boosting skill development irrespective of regional boundaries.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific predicted to showcase the fastest growth. The report spans Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, encompassing key countries such as Australia, China, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, and the USA, reflecting a broad geographic engagement.

The market encompasses revenues from services such as continuing education courses, professional training programs, seminars, workshops, and online learning platforms, contributing significantly to global veterinary educational and healthcare advancements.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



Global Veterinary Education Market Trends and Strategies

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Immersive Technologies (AR/VR/XR) & Digital Experiences

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Increasing Integration of Virtual Simulation Training

Rising Demand for Specialized Veterinary Courses

Expansion of E-Learning Veterinary Programs

Growing Focus on Preventive Animal Healthcare Education

Enhanced Use of Digital Diagnostic Training Tools

Companies Featured

Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences

The University of Edinburgh - Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies

University of Kansas College of Veterinary Medicine

The University of Sydney - Faculty of Veterinary Science

St. George's University School of Veterinary Medicine

University of California Davis - School of Veterinary Medicine

Patterson Veterinary University

Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine

The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine

University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine

University of Glasgow - School of Veterinary Medicine

Veterinary Information Network (VIN)

The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS)

North American Veterinary Community (NAVC)

University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine

Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine

University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine

University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine

VetEducation.com.au

VetPrep

VetMedTeam

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vd733

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment