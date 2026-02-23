Invitation to the webinar on Eesti Energia’s 2025 unaudited financial results

Eesti Energia will publish its 2025 financial results and interim report on 27 February. The investor call to present the results will take place on 27 February at 11:00 London time, 12:00 Frankfurt time, and 13:00 Tallinn time.

The conference call will be held in English. To participate, please join via the following link.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation. As the webinar time is limited, we encourage participants to share their questions with us in advance at investor@enefit.com

The report and the investor call presentation will be made available in the morning of 27 February on the Eesti Energia Investor Relations website. The recording and transcript of the call will be published on the same page afterwards.

Further information:

Danel Freiberg

Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management

Eesti Energia AS

Tel: +372 5594 3838

Email: danel.freiberg@enefit.com