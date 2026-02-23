Emotional Counseling Service Market Report 2026-2035: A $21.21 Billion Industry by 2030 with Cleveland Clinic, Teladoc Health., LifeStance, GoodRx, Thriveworks, Headspace, Lyra Health, MDLive Leading

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emotional Counseling Service Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The emotional counseling service market is experiencing remarkable growth, with its size projected to increase from $4.72 billion in 2025 to $6.38 billion in 2026, maintaining a CAGR of 35.2%. This surge can be attributed to heightened awareness of mental health issues, expanded healthcare setting counseling services, demand for emotional wellness support, and increasing therapy acceptance. The availability of trained mental health professionals further fuels this growth.

By 2030, the market size is forecasted to reach $21.21 billion at a CAGR of 35%. Key factors driving this growth include the adoption of digital therapy platforms, rising mental health infrastructure investments, the expansion of employer-sponsored counseling services, and a focus on adolescent mental health.

Significant trends emerging in this period involve tele-counseling platforms, digital mental health tools, personalized therapy plans, schooling and workplace counseling programs, and preventive mental health initiatives.

The rising prevalence of mental health disorders is a fundamental driver of this market growth. For example, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare estimated that by 2058, the number of Australians with dementia will more than double, impacting 533,800 women and 315,500 men. Such statistics underscore the increasing demand for emotional counseling services, which are integral in supporting individuals with mental health disorders.

Leading companies in the market are leveraging advanced technologies like AI-based wellness coaches to offer personalized support and enhance mental health care's accessibility and effectiveness. For instance, Fortis Healthcare, an Indian healthcare company, launched the Adayu Mindfulness app in April 2024, featuring an AI virtual wellness coach named Stella. This platform improves access to mental health services, offering self-assessments and connecting users with mental health professionals.

In another strategic move, Acentra Health, a U.S.-based company, acquired EAP Consultants LLC in January 2024. This acquisition aims to strengthen Acentra Health's Employee Assistance Program offerings, enhancing employee support, productivity, and alignment with federal EAP guidance.

Notable companies in the market include Cleveland Clinic, Teladoc Health Inc., LifeStance Health, GoodRx Inc., Thriveworks Counseling, Headspace Inc., Lyra Health Inc., MDLive Inc., Doctor On Demand, and more.

The Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2025, with covered regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, and Japan.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.0% Regions Covered Global



