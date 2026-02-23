Condom Market Report 2026-2035: A $22.57 Billion Industry by 2030 with Reckitt Benckiser, Church & Dwight, Humanwell Healthcare, Okamoto Industries, Mankind Pharma, Karex Berhad Leading

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Condom Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global condom market is experiencing remarkable growth, projected to expand from $13.36 billion in 2025 to $14.87 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This upward trend is fueled by heightened awareness of sexual health and contraception, increased distribution through institutional programs, broader retail availability, advancements in latex processing, and a growing global population.
Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $22.57 billion by 2030, maintaining a strong CAGR of 11%. Key factors driving this growth include the adoption of eco-friendly materials, digital health campaigns, the rising e-commerce distribution, demand for premium and specialty products, and a focus on inclusive sexual wellness solutions. Notable trends include the increasing demand for non-latex alternatives, product safety and quality enhancements, as well as the expansion of online sales channels and sustainable product offerings.
The growing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) significantly drives the condom market's expansion. As public health challenges arise, condoms play a vital role in preventing infections. For instance, the CDC reported nearly 4,000 cases of congenital syphilis in 2024, marking the 12th consecutive year of increase, emphasizing the importance of condoms in combating STDs.
Innovation remains a priority for key industry players. In February 2024, Nixit, a Canadian period care products company, launched a vegan, ultra-thin natural rubber latex condom line. These condoms prioritize vaginal wellness, being free from irritants and compatible with menstrual cups and water-based lubricants.
Strategic acquisitions also shape the market landscape. In May 2023, Sirona Hygiene, an Indian feminine hygiene company, acquired Bleu, enhancing its market presence and product portfolio in the sexual wellness sector.
Prominent companies in the condom market include Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Humanwell Healthcare, Okamoto Industries Inc., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Karex Berhad, and many others. North America was the largest market region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Key geographical areas covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and regions across the Middle East and Africa.
Global Condom Market Trends and Strategies
- Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
- Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine
- Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
- Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
- Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance
- Increasing Demand for Non-Latex Condom Alternatives
- Rising Focus on Product Safety and Quality Standards
- Growing Preference for Customized and Textured Products
- Expansion of Online Condom Sales Channels
- Enhanced Focus on Sustainable and Plant-Based Materials
