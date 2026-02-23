Harvia completed repurchase of own shares

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, February 23, 2026 at 12:00 pm EET





Harvia has completed the repurchase of own shares, which started on 19 February 2026 and ended on 20 February 2026. During that time, Harvia acquired a total of 17,000 own shares for an average price of EUR 39,009 per share. The repurchased shares were acquired based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2025 and shall be used as a part of the Company’s incentive program.

Following the repurchase, Harvia Plc holds a total of 20,800 own shares, corresponding to 0.11% of the total number of shares.

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 198,9 million in 2025. Harvia Group employs over 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com