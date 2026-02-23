E-Commerce Buy Now Pay Later Industry Business Report 2026: A $40.88 Billion Market by 2030 with Amazon, Allianz, Bread Financial and Klarna Group Leading

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The e-commerce Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market has been undergoing significant growth, predicted to expand from $9.56 billion in 2025 to $12.84 billion in 2026, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.2%. Factors such as the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, consumer demand for flexible payment options, and the rising usage of digital wallets have driven this growth. A limited access to traditional credit further makes BNPL an attractive alternative for young consumers.

Looking ahead, the BNPL market is expected to soar to $40.88 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 33.6%. Expanding regulatory frameworks, heightened demand for repayment transparency, and the extension of these services into emerging markets are key growth drivers. Strong partnerships between fintech providers and retailers, alongside an increasing focus on responsible lending, will shape the landscape. Noteworthy trends include the surge in interest-free installment adoption, AI-enhanced credit scoring, and the broadening of BNPL options across various product categories.

The meteoric rise of online shopping is further accelerating BNPL market growth. As consumers opt for the convenience of digital retail, BNPL services offer compelling, flexible payment models, enhancing both customer affordability and retailer conversion rates. The U.S. Census Bureau noted a substantial increase in e-commerce sales, reaching $1.19 trillion in 2024, an 8.1% rise from the previous year, highlighting the market's trajectory.

Top companies in the BNPL sector are innovating with solutions like Installments-as-a-Service. This model allows merchants to seamlessly incorporate installment payments without needing extensive infrastructure, bolstering customer acquisition and retention. A prominent example is Splitit's 2023 collaboration with SAP Commerce Cloud, allowing for integrated BNPL capabilities across various commerce platforms.

A landmark acquisition in September 2025 saw Amazon.com Inc. acquire Axio for $200 million. This strategic move aims to extend Amazon's reach into India's financial services, leveraging Axio's NBFC platform to offer a range of credit products, including Amazon Pay Later.

Key market players include Amazon.com Inc., Allianz Trade, Bread Financial Holdings Inc., and Klarna Group Plc, among others. North America leads the market as of 2025, with Asia-Pacific identified as the fastest-growing region. The BNPL market's geographic footprint spans Asia-Pacific, North America, and regions across Europe, South America, and more.

Revenues in the BNPL market encompass earnings from services like installment solutions, credit evaluations, and fraud detection systems. These figures reflect the sale of goods and services exchanged within the market, facilitated through a mix of sales, grants, and donations, measured primarily in USD. Consumption values indicate regional revenue generation, exclusive of supply chain resale.

Product Type: Fashion Accessories, Electronics Appliances, Home Goods, Others

Fashion Accessories, Electronics Appliances, Home Goods, Others Payment Method: Credit Card, Debit Card, Digital Wallet, Bank Transfer

Credit Card, Debit Card, Digital Wallet, Bank Transfer Repayment Model: Manual, Automatic

Manual, Automatic Transaction Size: Small, Medium, Large

Small, Medium, Large End User: Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Baby Boomers

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Increasing Adoption of Interest-Free Installment Models

Rising Integration of BNPL At Checkout

Growing Use of AI-Based Credit Scoring

Expansion of BNPL Across Product Categories

Enhanced Focus on Consumer Spending Flexibility

Companies Featured

Amazon.com Inc.

Allianz Trade

Bread Financial Holdings Inc.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd.

Paypal Holdings Inc.

Klarna Group Plc

Affirm Holdings Inc.

Zip Co Limited

PureSoftware Ltd

Sezzle Inc

Vodeno

Addi

AU Group

Zilch Technology Limited

Zebit Inc

LazyPay Private Limited

Hokodo

Payright Limited

FuturePay Holdings Inc

Flex Money Technologies Pvt Ltd

