Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Fraud Prevention Market Analysis Report 2026-2035: A $14.62 Billion Industry by 2030 with Klarna, Openpay, Affirm, Zip, Sezzle

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Fraud Prevention Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The buy now, pay later (BNPL) fraud prevention market is experiencing substantial expansion, with projections indicating growth from $4.95 billion in 2025 to $6.16 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%. This acceleration is primarily due to a surge in online financial fraud, increased BNPL transaction volumes, and early adoption of fraud prevention systems.

Forecasts suggest the BNPL fraud prevention market will continue expanding, reaching $14.62 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 24.1%. Factors contributing to this growth include sophisticated synthetic identity fraud, demand for automated solutions, expanding BNPL usage across merchant categories, regulatory attention, and investment in AI-driven technologies. Key trends include the deployment of AI-based fraud detection, behavioral analytics for risk scoring, and real-time transaction monitoring.

The proliferation of digital payments is a significant driver for BNPL fraud prevention, supported by the rise in smartphone usage and internet access. As BNPL integrates into digital payment ecosystems, prevention solutions are crucial for combating unauthorized transactions, protecting merchants and consumers from financial and reputational damages. Visa Inc. reported a 320% growth in its Tap to Phone service in the UK in March 2025, highlighting the global rise of digital payments, fueling the demand for BNPL fraud prevention.

The BNPL fraud prevention market is witnessing advancements in AI-powered, real-time fraud detection and prevention platforms. These systems leverage machine learning, device fingerprinting, transaction analysis, and dark web intelligence to preemptively identify threats. In May 2024, Mangopay S.A. introduced an innovative AI-driven fraud solution for payment platforms and BNPL providers, enhancing fraud protection and supporting secure transactions.

Furthermore, Scalapay S.r.l. partnered with Trustfull in December 2024 to bolster BNPL fraud prevention across Europe, incorporating identity verification and digital footprint analysis to mitigate fraud risks.

Prominent players in the market include Klarna Bank AB, Affirm Holdings Inc., Zip Co Limited, Sezzle Inc., and others. In 2025, North America led the BNPL fraud prevention market. Regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, and others, with countries like the USA, UK, China, and Germany being key players.

Market Insights

Detailed analysis of market characteristics and innovation trends.

Comprehensive supply chain analysis and competitive landscape evaluation.

Insight into digital transformation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation trends.

Evaluation of regulatory and investment landscapes influencing market evolution.

Market forecasts considering AI, automation, geopolitical tensions, and economic factors.

Scope and Segmentation:

Offering: Solutions; Services-Consulting Services

Solutions; Services-Consulting Services Deployment Models: Cloud-Based; On-Premise

Cloud-Based; On-Premise Applications: New Account Abuse, Synthetic Identity Fraud, ATOs, etc.

New Account Abuse, Synthetic Identity Fraud, ATOs, etc. Solutions: Identity Verification, AI-Based Fraud Detection, etc.

Identity Verification, AI-Based Fraud Detection, etc. Services: Fraud Risk Assessment, Training, and Support Services

Key Companies Featured: Klarna Bank AB, Affirm Holdings Inc, Zip Co Limited, Sezzle Inc, Openpay Pty Ltd, among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Increasing Deployment of Ai-Based Fraud Detection Tools

Rising Adoption of Behavioral Analytics for Risk Scoring

Growing Use of Real-Time Transaction Monitoring

Expansion of Cloud-Based Fraud Prevention Platforms

Enhanced Focus on Identity Verification Technologies

Companies Featured

Klarna Bank AB

Affirm Holdings Inc

Zip Co Limited

Sezzle Inc

Openpay Pty Ltd

Zilch Technology Limited

Atome Financial

Scalapay Srl

Laybuy Holdings Limited

Billie GmbH

ViaBill Inc

Splitit Payments Ltd

Payright Ltd

FuturePay Holdings Inc

LazyPay

Zest Money

Humm Group Limited

LatitudePay

Tabby FZ LLC

Tamara FZE

Postpay Limited

PayPal Holdings Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/78qqnv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment