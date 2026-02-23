"Visit Bangkok" Launches as the Definitive Digital Gateway to the World’s Favorite City

BANGKOK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world’s premier travel destination, Bangkok continues to captivate hearts by masterfully blending its golden heritage with a pulse of modern innovation. To bring this vibrant soul closer to travelers worldwide, The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Tourism Division has officially launched "Visit Bangkok", the city’s premier tourism gateway, offering an authentic and local perspective on the Thai capital.

Moving beyond traditional travel guides, "Visit Bangkok" is designed to be a reliable digital companion for the modern explorer. By utilizing five distinct digital platforms, this initiative provides a curated look into the city’s lifestyle, ensuring that every visitor—whether a first-timer or a seasoned traveler—can find a story that resonates with their personal journey.

Experience Bangkok Through Four Unique Lenses:

The Global Culinary Capital: From the aromatic sizzle of legendary street food stalls to Michelin-starred dining experiences overlooking the skyline, discover why Bangkok remains the ultimate "Foodie Paradise."

From the aromatic sizzle of legendary street food stalls to Michelin-starred dining experiences overlooking the skyline, discover why Bangkok remains the ultimate "Foodie Paradise." The Harmony of Traditions: Experience the timeless elegance of shimmering temples standing in perfect contrast with futuristic shopping hubs and avant-garde creative spaces.

Experience the timeless elegance of shimmering temples standing in perfect contrast with futuristic shopping hubs and avant-garde creative spaces. Asia’s Beating Heart for Events: Bangkok serves as a front-row seat to world-class entertainment, from the adrenaline of Muay Thai to global music festivals and the charm of national celebrations like Songkran and Loy Krathong .

Bangkok serves as a front-row seat to world-class entertainment, from the adrenaline of Muay Thai to global music festivals and the charm of national celebrations like and . An Ever-Evolving Discovery: This city never sleeps. Journey beyond the typical tourist spots to find hidden neighborhoods, secret cafes, and pop-up events that keep the city’s energy fresh and exciting every single day.

Whether planning a detailed itinerary or seeking spontaneous adventure, travelers can now stay connected with the pulse of the city through these five official creative channels:

Bangkok is calling, and there is always a new story waiting to be found. Join the journey and discover why this metropolis remains the world’s favorite destination.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c37ea84-03a7-4777-abd2-0210997c8626