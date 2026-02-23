Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Consulting and Training Services Analysis Report 2026-2035: A $72.79 Billion Market by 2030 AECOM, WSP Global, SGS, and Bureau Veritas Leading

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Consulting and Training Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) consulting and training services market has exhibited significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $51.41 billion in 2025 to $55.06 billion in 2026, reflecting a 7.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This historic expansion is driven by factors such as industrialization, workplace accidents, regulatory awareness, safety compliance, and environmental concerns. Looking ahead, the HSE sector is anticipated to grow to $72.79 billion by 2030, maintaining a 7.2% CAGR.

Future growth drivers include stricter safety regulations, rising workforce safety training demand, and a focus on compliance excellence and environmental sustainability. Key trends involve increased demand for compliance services, optimization of health and safety measures, and corporate governance enhancements.

The rising demand for workplace safety and regulatory compliance is a pivotal growth factor. The emphasis on maintaining safe environments is growing due to heightened awareness of worker rights and recognition of the economic benefits of reducing injuries and liabilities. Organizations increasingly rely on expert navigation of safety regulations and effective training to meet compliance obligations. For example, OSHA's Outreach Training Program participants rose from 1,471,810 in FY 2024 to 1,581,471 in FY 2025, underscoring the focus on safety training.

Top HSE firms are innovating solutions like Fire Risk Assessment (FRA) services to cater to comprehensive safety needs. These services identify fire hazards, evaluate controls, and ensure regulatory adherence. Sigma-HSE's July 2025 launch of its FRA consultancy exemplifies this trend, targeting sectors from chemical manufacturing to R&D labs, and providing assessments by seasoned fire safety specialists.

In a strategic move, Trinity Consultants acquired Environmental Compliance & Safety Inc. in August 2024, aiming to enhance its environmental, health, and safety (EHS) capabilities. This acquisition strengthens Trinity's portfolio with compliance, air and water quality assessment, waste management, and safety-training solutions.

The HSE market is characterized by prominent players like AECOM Pvt. Ltd., WSP Global Inc., SGS S.A, Bureau Veritas SA, amongst others. North America led the market in 2025, with significant activity across regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others. Key countries encompass the USA, China, Germany, and India.

Revenues in the HSE market arise from services such as emergency planning, safety programs, environmental compliance, and risk assessments. These revenues reflect consumption values, covering sales, grants, and donations. The market assesses economic flows within the specified geography, offering insights into regional market dynamics.

Report Scope:

Consulting Services: Risk Assessment, Environmental Impact, Compliance Management, Emergency Planning.

Training Services: Safety Awareness, Emergency Preparedness, Compliance, First Aid, and Fire Safety.

Key Companies:

AECOM Pvt. Ltd.

WSP Global Inc.

SGS S.A.

Bureau Veritas SA

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $55.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $72.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Global Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Consulting and Training Services Market Trends and Strategies

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Increasing Demand for Compliance and Risk Advisory Services

Rising Focus on Workplace Health and Safety Optimization

Growing Emphasis on Environmental Performance Improvement

Expansion of Industry-Focused Safety and Compliance Training

Strengthening Corporate Governance and Safety Culture

Companies Featured

AECOM Pvt. Ltd.

WSP Global Inc.

SGS S.A

Bureau Veritas SA

Stantec Inc.

Intertek Group PLC

DNV GL Group AS

Jacob Solutions Inc.

Tetra Tech Inc.

Arcadis NV

Mott MacDonald Group

TUV SUD AG

Det Norske Veritas

Ramboll Group A/S

Lloyds Register

Terracon Consultants Inc.

RPS Group PLC

Exponent Inc.

CBI Services Inc.

D2L Corporation

EHS Inc.

National Safety Council

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

American Industrial Hygiene Association

EcoEngineers Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/psoy3q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment