Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Consulting and Training Services Analysis Report 2026-2035: A $72.79 Billion Market by 2030 AECOM, WSP Global, SGS, and Bureau Veritas Leading

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Consulting and Training Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) consulting and training services market has exhibited significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $51.41 billion in 2025 to $55.06 billion in 2026, reflecting a 7.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This historic expansion is driven by factors such as industrialization, workplace accidents, regulatory awareness, safety compliance, and environmental concerns. Looking ahead, the HSE sector is anticipated to grow to $72.79 billion by 2030, maintaining a 7.2% CAGR.

Future growth drivers include stricter safety regulations, rising workforce safety training demand, and a focus on compliance excellence and environmental sustainability. Key trends involve increased demand for compliance services, optimization of health and safety measures, and corporate governance enhancements.

The rising demand for workplace safety and regulatory compliance is a pivotal growth factor. The emphasis on maintaining safe environments is growing due to heightened awareness of worker rights and recognition of the economic benefits of reducing injuries and liabilities. Organizations increasingly rely on expert navigation of safety regulations and effective training to meet compliance obligations. For example, OSHA's Outreach Training Program participants rose from 1,471,810 in FY 2024 to 1,581,471 in FY 2025, underscoring the focus on safety training.

Top HSE firms are innovating solutions like Fire Risk Assessment (FRA) services to cater to comprehensive safety needs. These services identify fire hazards, evaluate controls, and ensure regulatory adherence. Sigma-HSE's July 2025 launch of its FRA consultancy exemplifies this trend, targeting sectors from chemical manufacturing to R&D labs, and providing assessments by seasoned fire safety specialists.

In a strategic move, Trinity Consultants acquired Environmental Compliance & Safety Inc. in August 2024, aiming to enhance its environmental, health, and safety (EHS) capabilities. This acquisition strengthens Trinity's portfolio with compliance, air and water quality assessment, waste management, and safety-training solutions.

The HSE market is characterized by prominent players like AECOM Pvt. Ltd., WSP Global Inc., SGS S.A, Bureau Veritas SA, amongst others. North America led the market in 2025, with significant activity across regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others. Key countries encompass the USA, China, Germany, and India.

Revenues in the HSE market arise from services such as emergency planning, safety programs, environmental compliance, and risk assessments. These revenues reflect consumption values, covering sales, grants, and donations. The market assesses economic flows within the specified geography, offering insights into regional market dynamics.

