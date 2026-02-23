Healthcare Logistics Industry Report 2026-2035: A $213.74 Billion Market by 2030 with AmerisourceBergen, CEVA Logistics, Cold Chain Technologies, Deutsche Post DHL Group, and UPS Healthcare Leading

Key opportunities in the healthcare logistics market include the expansion of pharmaceutical distribution networks, rising demand for cold chain solutions, growth in digital and smart inventory systems, and the expansion of last-mile medical delivery services. The rise in biologics distribution and home healthcare delivery also presents significant growth avenues.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Logistics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare logistics market is experiencing significant growth, with projections suggesting substantial expansion from $131.73 billion in 2025 to $145.4 billion in 2026, maintaining a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This progress reflects the increase in pharmaceutical distribution networks, an upsurge in medical supply demands, and evolving hospital infrastructures, alongside a heightened focus on temperature-controlled logistics and centralized healthcare warehousing.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $213.74 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.1%. Key drivers include increased investments in digital healthcare logistics platforms, a surge in the distribution of biologics and vaccines, and the growth of home healthcare delivery services. The sector is also seeing a rise in regulatory focus on supply chain transparency and the adoption of smart inventory systems. Prominent trends include enhanced cold chain logistics solutions, an increased demand for end-to-end supply chain visibility, automation in medical warehousing, and an intensified focus on traceability and compliance standards.

Expansion in medical facilities and infrastructure is poised to substantially contribute to market growth. The demand for efficient healthcare logistics services grows parallel to the development of new hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. These infrastructures depend on seamless supply chains to ensure that medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and essential supplies remain consistently available. For instance, data from Eurostat in July 2025 highlighted an average of 511 hospital beds per 100,000 people across the European Union, with Bulgaria reporting the highest ratio of 864 beds per 100,000 people. Such expansions are pivotal in driving the demand for healthcare logistics.

Companies within the healthcare logistics sector are increasingly integrating advanced facilities to boost supply chain efficiency. A notable example is the opening of Kuehne+Nagel's tenth healthcare logistics facility in September 2024 in Canada. The new temperature-controlled center near Toronto exemplifies the company's strategy to reinforce its leadership in healthcare logistics.

Parallelly, in April 2025, United Parcel Service Inc. acquired Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. for a strategic $1.6 billion. This acquisition aims to enhance UPS's global healthcare logistics capabilities, particularly in cold chain solutions and pharmaceutical distribution.

Major players in the healthcare logistics industry include AmerisourceBergen Corporation, CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Deutsche Post DHL Group, and UPS Healthcare, among others. North America dominated the market in 2025 and is projected to be the fastest-growing region. The report also covers various global regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with specific insights into countries like the USA, China, India, and Brazil.

Report Scope:

  • Markets Covered: Transportation; Warehousing. Products include Pharmaceutical Products, Medical Devices, and Equipment. End-Users: Pharmacies, Healthcare Facilities, Research and Diagnostic Labs.
  • Subsegments: Cover Transportation types like Medical Supply and Pharmaceutical Transport, as well as Warehousing solutions.
  • Key Companies Mentioned: Leading companies like AmerisourceBergen Corporation, CEVA Logistics AG, FedEx HealthCare Solutions, UPS Healthcare, and others are featured.
  • Countries Analyzed: Australia, Brazil, China, among others. Regions Covered: Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and more.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$145.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$213.74 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Key Technologies & Future Trends

  • Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
  • Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
  • Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility
  • Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
  • Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
  • Increasing Adoption of Cold Chain Logistics Solutions
  • Rising Demand for End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility
  • Growing Use of Automated Warehousing in Healthcare
  • Expansion of Last-Mile Medical Delivery Services
  • Enhanced Focus on Traceability and Compliance

Companies Featured

  • AmerisourceBergen Corporation
  • CEVA Logistics AG
  • Cold Chain Technologies LLC
  • Deutsche Post DHL Group
  • DHL Supply Chain
  • UPS Healthcare
  • FedEx HealthCare Solutions
  • DB Schenker
  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG
  • XPO Logistics Inc.
  • Cardinal Health Inc.
  • World Courier
  • Agility Logistics Corp.
  • Marken
  • QuickSTAT
  • VersaCold Logistics Services
  • LifeConEx LLC
  • Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
  • Cryoport Inc.
  • Movianto GmbH
  • Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co KG
  • Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC
  • Logista Pharma SA
  • FedEx Custom Critical
  • BDP International Inc.
  • Purolator Inc.
  • MNX Global Logistics
  • Envirotainer AB
  • Yusen Logistics Co Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/re1bzx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Healthcare Logistics Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Healthcare Logistics
                            
                            
                                Healthcare Supply Chain
                            
                            
                                Patient Transport Services
                            
                            
                                Pharmaceutical Warehousing
                            
                            
                                Third Party Logistics
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading