Healthcare Logistics Industry Report 2026-2035: A $213.74 Billion Market by 2030 with AmerisourceBergen, CEVA Logistics, Cold Chain Technologies, Deutsche Post DHL Group, and UPS Healthcare Leading

The healthcare logistics market is experiencing significant growth, with projections suggesting substantial expansion from $131.73 billion in 2025 to $145.4 billion in 2026, maintaining a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This progress reflects the increase in pharmaceutical distribution networks, an upsurge in medical supply demands, and evolving hospital infrastructures, alongside a heightened focus on temperature-controlled logistics and centralized healthcare warehousing.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $213.74 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.1%. Key drivers include increased investments in digital healthcare logistics platforms, a surge in the distribution of biologics and vaccines, and the growth of home healthcare delivery services. The sector is also seeing a rise in regulatory focus on supply chain transparency and the adoption of smart inventory systems. Prominent trends include enhanced cold chain logistics solutions, an increased demand for end-to-end supply chain visibility, automation in medical warehousing, and an intensified focus on traceability and compliance standards.

Expansion in medical facilities and infrastructure is poised to substantially contribute to market growth. The demand for efficient healthcare logistics services grows parallel to the development of new hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. These infrastructures depend on seamless supply chains to ensure that medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and essential supplies remain consistently available. For instance, data from Eurostat in July 2025 highlighted an average of 511 hospital beds per 100,000 people across the European Union, with Bulgaria reporting the highest ratio of 864 beds per 100,000 people. Such expansions are pivotal in driving the demand for healthcare logistics.

Companies within the healthcare logistics sector are increasingly integrating advanced facilities to boost supply chain efficiency. A notable example is the opening of Kuehne+Nagel's tenth healthcare logistics facility in September 2024 in Canada. The new temperature-controlled center near Toronto exemplifies the company's strategy to reinforce its leadership in healthcare logistics.

Parallelly, in April 2025, United Parcel Service Inc. acquired Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. for a strategic $1.6 billion. This acquisition aims to enhance UPS's global healthcare logistics capabilities, particularly in cold chain solutions and pharmaceutical distribution.

Major players in the healthcare logistics industry include AmerisourceBergen Corporation, CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Deutsche Post DHL Group, and UPS Healthcare, among others. North America dominated the market in 2025 and is projected to be the fastest-growing region. The report also covers various global regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with specific insights into countries like the USA, China, India, and Brazil.

Markets Covered: Transportation; Warehousing. Products include Pharmaceutical Products, Medical Devices, and Equipment. End-Users: Pharmacies, Healthcare Facilities, Research and Diagnostic Labs.

Transportation; Warehousing. Products include Pharmaceutical Products, Medical Devices, and Equipment. End-Users: Pharmacies, Healthcare Facilities, Research and Diagnostic Labs. Subsegments: Cover Transportation types like Medical Supply and Pharmaceutical Transport, as well as Warehousing solutions.

Cover Transportation types like Medical Supply and Pharmaceutical Transport, as well as Warehousing solutions. Key Companies Mentioned: Leading companies like AmerisourceBergen Corporation, CEVA Logistics AG, FedEx HealthCare Solutions, UPS Healthcare, and others are featured.

Leading companies like AmerisourceBergen Corporation, CEVA Logistics AG, FedEx HealthCare Solutions, UPS Healthcare, and others are featured. Countries Analyzed: Australia, Brazil, China, among others. Regions Covered: Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $145.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $213.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global



Increasing Adoption of Cold Chain Logistics Solutions

Rising Demand for End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility

Growing Use of Automated Warehousing in Healthcare

Expansion of Last-Mile Medical Delivery Services

Enhanced Focus on Traceability and Compliance

