Brunswick Corporation Earns Top 5 Gold Honors at CES 2026 BOSS Awards

METTAWA, Ill., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the global leader in marine technology, has been awarded a Gold BOSS Award, placing fourth overall among the top experiential exhibits at CES 2026. The BOSS (Best of Show Stand) Awards, presented by The Experiential Design Authority and hosted by Exhibit City News, celebrate the most compelling, human-centered exhibit experiences from this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The 2026 awards honored exhibitors who went beyond traditional product displays, creating immersive, narrative-driven brand environments that transformed technology demonstrations into unforgettable journeys. Brunswick’s exhibit stood out for its groundbreaking combination of on-water immersion, interactive simulators, and expansive video storytelling, each element designed to vividly showcase the Company’s marine innovation and advanced technologies with both clarity and emotional impact.

“We are thrilled to be recognized among the top experiential exhibits at CES 2026,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “This award reflects our commitment not only to advancing marine technology but also to engaging a wider audience in the excitement, fun and escape of technology-enabled on-water experiences by telling a compelling story that engages visitors, sparks curiosity, and elevates the way people view our industry-leading brands.”

Brunswick’s exhibit captivated both CES 2026 audiences and judges, bringing the future of boating to life through pioneering interactive design and deeply immersive experiences. By highlighting intelligence, autonomy, electrification, and connectivity, Brunswick demonstrated the ways in which these universal themes are also reshaping boating. The Company also unveiled several cutting-edge new products at CES 2026 that embodied the synergies across Brunswick’s businesses and product lines, including the Sea Ray SLX 360 featuring Mercury Marine engines and Simrad displays, and the Fliteboard RACE model, a collaboration between Brunswick’s Fliteboard and Mercury Racing businesses.

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, Attwood, and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft, and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka, and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 15,000 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2025, Brunswick was named America's Most Trusted Companies by Forbes Magazine in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the fourth straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com