UK Private Motor Insurance Industry Report 2025: A £15.54 Billion Market, Influenced by Inflation As Well As Emerging Technologies Such As AI and Autonomous Vehicles

Key opportunities in the UK private motor insurance market include leveraging emerging technologies like AI and autonomous vehicles, adapting to new regulations, and capitalizing on easing claims inflation. Insurtechs can disrupt by offering innovative solutions as traditional premiums face deflation.

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Private Motor Insurance: Market Dynamics and Opportunities 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the UK private motor insurance market, looking at drivers of uptake. It discusses the claims landscape in 2024, as well as the motor market and upcoming regulatory changes within insurance. Incumbent competitors are analyzed and compared, along with newcomers and insurtechs within the space. Future impactors in the market are also examined, including inflation as well as emerging technology such as AI and autonomous vehicles.

The analyst expects gross written premiums (GWP) in the UK private motor insurance market to have fallen by 7.6% in 2025, following an increase of 17.0% in 2024. The decline reflects expected premium deflation as insurers respond to easing claims inflation and a stabilization in motor repair and parts costs. As a result, the market will reach a value of GBP16.54 billion by the end of 2025.

Report Scope

  • The average private motor insurance premium climbed to GBP621 in 2024, an increase of 14.2% year over year.
  • The number of claims reported declined from 2.51 million in 2023 to 2.31 million in 2024, a reduction of 8.2%.
  • The top five insurers accounted for 55.8% of the private motor market in 2024, marking a 0.8 percentage point decline from 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Dynamics

3. Competitor Dynamics

4. The Market Going Forward

5. Appendix

