Travel & Tourism Industry Premiumization Trends Report 2026: Leveraging Premiumization to Enhance Customer Loyalty and Experience

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premiumization in Travel & Tourism (2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the key theme of premiumization in the travel and tourism sector. Premiumization is taking on greater importance as travel companies look to build customer loyalty and improve customer experience. This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing concrete case studies to help the reader see examples of personalization in action.



This report takes an in-depth look at the theme of premiumization and the impact it has on the travel and tourism industry. This report analyzes the players impacted by this theme alongside the contributing trends, negative destination trends, unintended opportunities, and trends that have emerged as a result of premium tourism.

It then dives deep into an industry analysis, presenting several real-life case studies looking at how destinations and companies have responded to the impact of this theme on their operations. Recommendations are then offered for the travel sector, alongside a description of companies mentioned throughout. This report focus is on premiuimization within the tourism industry.



Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the impact premiumization has on the travel sector and seeks to understand some of the contributory factors.

The key trends within this theme are split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends. Several case studies are included to analyze the multiple ways countries and companies have responded to the impact of this theme's growth and what they are doing to grow with this theme.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the impact of premiumization on the tourism industry, using case studies to help you understand how you can adapt and understand this theme.

Assess the strategies that companies are adopting to succeed in premiumization.

Discover companies that are leading in the space.

Analyze real-world trends created by integrating experience economy across the travel & tourism space and throughout the traveler journey.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Case studies

Timeline

Value Chain

Primary suppliers

Secondary suppliers

Third-party suppliers

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

Lodging sector scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

Report Authors

About the Analyst

Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured

Marriott International

One & Only

Four Seasons

Qatar Airways

Abercrombie & Kent

Carnival Cruise Line

British Airways

Habitas

Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Singapore Changi Airport

IYC

Dubai Mall

Harvey Nichols

Zurich Airport

LunaJets

Red Savannah

Scott Dunn

Black Tomato

Audley Travel

Turquoise Holidays

Viking Cruises

Kempinski

Hong Kong International Airport

Carnival Corporation

Deutsche Lufthansa

LVMH

Royal Caribbean Cruise

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ukq3sb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.