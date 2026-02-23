Antibody-Drug Conjugate Drug Market Landscape Report 2026 Featuring 34 Key Players - Past and Emerging Trends, Partnership Opportunities, Drug Pipelines, and Leading Companies

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody-Drug Conjugate Drug Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report investigates the impacts and development of Antibody-Drug Conjugate therapies within the pharmaceutical industry from the standpoint of drug development. It provides a high-level analysis of key trends and movements within the industry via regulatory, clinical, and market-based analysis, allowing you to discern the large-scale changes within the market and how best to pivot to prioritize future changes in the market.



Report Scope

This 53-page report gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. 28 figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends within the Antibody- Drug Conjugate market delving deep into forecasted sales and company pipelines. This report is required reading for:

Investors that want to understand past trends impacting the Antibody- Drug Conjugate landscape as well as identifying companies to invest in

Companies that are interested in entering the Antibody- Drug Conjugate landscape and where best to focus on

Large pharma companies with investment groups or BD teams looking to see which companies lead the Antibody- Drug Conjugate landscape in the past and how they led

Small and medium pharma who want to focus their Antibody- Drug Conjugate drug portfolio on future trends and are looking for partnership opportunities

Reasons to Buy

Insights on the different types of Antibody- Drug Conjugate with current and novel forms

Insights on past trends and changes that have informed the Antibody- Drug Conjugate market

Insights on the current leading Antibody- Drug Conjugate drugs based on their Sales and Forecasts and other parameters

Therapeutic and Indication insights into the Antibody- Drug Conjugate market

Insights into the future opportunities for Antibody- Drug Conjugate and the companies leading in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Antibody-Drug Conjugate Introduction

1.1 Key milestones timeline

1.2 Total market sales

1.3 Point-in-time counts



2 Antibody-Drug Conjugate: Previous Years in Review

2.1 ADCs by development stage

2.2 Approvals timeline

2.3 Historical sales

2.4 Deals trends

2.5 Patents trends

2.6 Review designation trends



3 Antibody-Drug Conjugate: Current Landscape

3.1 ADCs by development stage

3.2 Top indications

3.3 Top companies



4 Antibody-Drug Conjugate: Future Outlook

4.1 Forecast sales

4.2 Top companies

4.3 Upcoming launches



5 Key Findings



6 Appendix

Companies Featured

Pfizer

Seagen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Roche Holding AG

Daiichi-Sankyo Co Ltd

Abbvie Inc

Pfizer Inc

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Gilead Sciences

Novartis AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Co

Astrazeneca Plc

Sanofi

Biocytogen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Hangzhou DAC Biotech Co Ltd

LigaChem Biosciences Inc

Innovent Biologics Inc

Shanghai Affinity Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd

LaNova Medicines Ltd

Genmab AS

Jiagsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Duality Biologics Co Ltd

BioNTech SE

Remegen Co Ltd

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd

Zai Lab

Cytomx Therapeytics Inc

GSK Plc

Primelink Biotherapeutics Co Ltd

Radiopharam Theranostics

T-E Meds Inc

Neok Bio Inc

National Cancer Institute US

Hutchmed China Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7go4u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.