Post-Quantum Cryptography Industry Research Report 2026: PQC Transitions from Research Concept to Core Cybersecurity Pillar Amid Rising Quantum Computing Breakthroughs

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Quantum Cryptography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Post-Quantum Cryptography report examines how PQC is redefining digital trust architectures for the quantum era, mapping the transition from vulnerable cryptographic foundations to resilient, future-proof security across cloud, network, hardware, and identity ecosystems.



Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) is transitioning from theoretical research to a critical pillar of next-generation cybersecurity, as advances in quantum computing threaten to undermine the foundations of classical encryption. RSA and elliptic curve cryptography, which underpin digital identity, secure communications, and long-term data protection, are increasingly exposed to harvest-now, decrypt-later risks. Governments, financial institutions, telecom operators, and cloud providers are accelerating quantum-safe transitions to protect sensitive data, infrastructure, and trust systems with multi-decade lifecycles.

Standards-led progress is anchoring PQC adoption. The National Institute of Standards and Technology's approval of lattice-based and hash-based algorithms, including ML-KEM, ML-DSA, SLH-DSA, and Falcon, has established a global baseline for quantum-resilient encryption and authentication. These standards enable software-based deployment on existing infrastructure, support hybrid cryptographic modes, and provide a practical migration path for enterprises. Regulatory and policy mandates from bodies such as the NSA, ETSI, and the IETF are reinforcing urgency by embedding PQC into national security systems, telecom frameworks, and core internet protocols.

Adoption momentum is strongest in sectors with high-value data and long retention requirements. Financial services, government, defense, and telecom are leading early pilots and deployments, integrating PQC into TLS, VPNs, identity systems, cloud key management, firmware signing, and secure messaging platforms. Cloud hyperscalers, browser vendors, hardware security module providers, and chipmakers are converging to operationalize PQC across software, protocols, and hardware trust anchors. At the same time, constrained environments such as IoT, automotive, and industrial systems are emerging as key frontiers for PQC-enabled hardware and secure modules.

Investment and innovation signals indicate growing maturity. Deal activity intensified through 2024 and remained resilient into 2025, supported by venture financing, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships across cybersecurity, quantum software, and cryptographic infrastructure providers. Patent filings and hiring trends point to sustained R&D investment in lattice-based cryptography, secure networking, and crypto-agility frameworks, even as organizations balance near-term performance trade-offs with long-term security imperatives.

PQC is now moving from experimentation to production deployment. Live implementations demonstrate quantum-safe email authentication, zero-trust access, satellite communications, banking networks, and enterprise VPNs, signaling a shift toward operational, standards-compliant security. However, adoption remains uneven due to performance overheads, legacy integration complexity, skills shortages, and uncertainty around quantum timelines. As a result, crypto-agility, rather than one-time migration, is emerging as the dominant architectural principle.

Key Highlights

Momentum in Post-Quantum Cryptography Adoption



Post-quantum cryptography is accelerating from research initiatives and controlled pilots to live, standards-based deployments across cloud infrastructure, telecom networks, financial systems, and government environments. Enterprises and public-sector organizations are increasingly treating quantum-safe cryptography as a core component of long-term digital trust and cybersecurity strategy rather than a speculative, future-facing upgrade.



Technologies Powering Quantum-Resilient Security Architectures



The report highlights NIST-approved post-quantum algorithms, lattice-based and hash-based cryptography, hybrid classical and post-quantum models, crypto-agility frameworks, and protocol-level integration as the foundation of scalable quantum-resilient security. Advances in TLS, VPN, SSH, QUIC, identity systems, and hardware trust anchors are enabling practical, interoperable deployment of post-quantum cryptography across existing digital infrastructure.



From Experimentation to Production



Post-quantum cryptography is moving beyond laboratory validation and proof-of-concept trials toward production-grade implementations with real-world impact. Live deployments now support quantum-safe secure messaging, enterprise VPNs, cloud key management services, certificate authorities, firmware and software signing, satellite communications, and banking and telecom networks.



Spotlight on Industry Leaders and Innovators



The report profiles initiatives by cloud hyperscalers, cybersecurity vendors, telecom operators, chipmakers, and specialist cryptography firms that are embedding post-quantum cryptography into commercial platforms. These players are shaping the transition from vulnerable RSA and elliptic curve systems to resilient, standards-compliant cryptographic foundations across software, protocols, and hardware.



Sector-Specific Innovation Trajectories



The report showcases how post-quantum cryptography adoption is unfolding across sectors with long-lived data and infrastructure. Financial services, government, defense, and telecom are leading early deployments, while automotive, aerospace, industrial systems, and IoT are emerging as critical growth areas for PQC-enabled hardware, device identity, and secure communications.



Market and Investment Dynamics



Deal activity strengthened through 2024 and remained resilient into 2025, signaling sustained confidence in post-quantum cryptography vendors and infrastructure providers. Patent activity peaked in 2024, reflecting intensified R and D in lattice-based cryptography, secure networking, and crypto-agility frameworks, while hiring trends point to expanding demand for quantum-resilient security expertise across cybersecurity, cloud, and semiconductor ecosystems.



Barriers and Enablers of Scale



The report analyzes key challenges to large-scale adoption including performance overheads, integration complexity with legacy systems, limited tooling and interoperability, and skills shortages. These barriers are balanced against strong enablers such as regulatory mandates, standards finalization, long-term data protection requirements, cloud and platform readiness, and growing awareness of harvest-now, decrypt-later risks.



Strategic Outlook



Post-quantum cryptography is moving from theoretical necessity to foundational security infrastructure. The Innovation Radar Post-Quantum Cryptography report captures this transition toward crypto-agile, standards-led security architectures that will underpin digital trust across cloud, networks, devices, and data ecosystems in the quantum era.

Strategic Recommendations

Use these insights to design post-quantum cryptography migration strategies, prioritize high-risk systems and long-lifecycle assets, and align security architectures with evolving standards and regulatory expectations. The report supports CISOs, security architects, technology leaders, policymakers, and investors in assessing readiness, guiding investments, and building future-proof digital trust frameworks.

With post-quantum cryptography becoming central to the future of secure communications, digital identity, cloud infrastructure, and critical systems, this report provides the strategic intelligence needed to navigate a rapidly maturing security landscape and to maintain trust in the quantum era.

Companies Featured

Apple

AROBS Polska

Bank for International Settlements

BTQ Technologies

Chase

China Telecom

Cloudflare

European Space Agency

European Telecommunications Standards Institute

Google

Honeywell

J.P. Morgan

Microsoft

NVIDIA

Nokia

Numana

NXP Semiconductors

OpenSSL

Orange Business

SEALSQ

Signal

Singtel

Smart Banner Hub

ST Engineering

TELUS

Thales

Toshiba





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrevkp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.