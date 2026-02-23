Climate Risk and Resilience in Healthcare Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: Recommendations in Climate-Resilient Operations, Net-Zero Patient Care Pathways, Sustainable Procurement

Healthcare market opportunities include enhancing resilience through low-carbon operations and net-zero patient care. Adopting climate-resilient strategies and sustainable procurement can mitigate climate risks and improve outcomes, ensuring long-term adaptation and operational efficiency.

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Climate Risk and Resilience in Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising climate risks are reshaping how the healthcare industry operates. Several strategies can improve resilience across the healthcare value chain.
Low-carbon operations are reducing emissions and enhancing energy resilience. Net-zero patient care pathways can cut emissions while improving outcomes. Sustainable procurement and resilient supply chains are essential for long-term adaptation.

Report Scope

  • Companies are facing different types of climate risks that pose financial and operational impacts.
  • Healthcare organizations can strengthen resilience by adopting climate resilient operations.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Climate Risk in Healthcare
  • Resilience Strategies in Healthcare
  • Strategy 1: Climate-Resilient Operations
  • Strategy 2: Net-Zero Patient Care Pathways
  • Strategy 3: Sustainable Procurement
  • Glossary
  • Further Reading
  • Report Authors
  • Thematic Research Methodology
  • Contact the Publisher

